Look around this classic country home surrounded by beautiful gardens

The use of striking fabric and retro furniture gives a modern twist to a classic country home with beautiful views

This beautiful classic country home is Grade II-listed and was built in 1800s. It’s no wonder the owners fell in love with it. Not only is it surrounded by beautiful gardens with swimming pool, but it has views that stretch to the nearby Cotswold Hills.

When searching for a new home, the owners were looking for a house with lots of land. ‘I loved it immediately’ says the owner. ‘I like the fact that the interior was homely and cottagey at the same time. Lots of light flowed into the kitchen and living room, which was really appealing. And I adored the garden with its flowerbeds and lawns.’

After moving in, the owners put their stamp on the place by redecorating. A neutral backdrop allows each room to flow from one to another, and the owner has added in colour with fabrics and accessories. The kitchen and living room schemes were dictated by the blind fabrics. ‘I loved the fabrics so I worked backward from those,’ explains the owner.

Kitchen

The kitchen’s neutral backdrop is punctuated with shots of colour, with a purple island providing vibrancy against the off-white cabinets, which the owners had re-painted. The woodwork surfaces, flooring and integrated fridge surround contribute to the country feel.

In addition, an aubergine Everhot ranger cooker was installed fitting snugly into what was the old stone fireplace.

Living room

The zesty tones of the living room are enhanced by fresh blooms from the garden. ‘We wanted the space to feel bright and welcoming, so we incorporated pinks and greens for splashes of colour’ says the owner. Lively cushions and throws complement the modern-rustic look.

Dining room

In the dining room, the owner again picked out the colours of the statement blinds to inspire her wow scheme. Orange accessories and retro-style black chairs bought from Habitat and recovered in Harlequin fabric marry the scheme perfectly together.

Bedroom

In the bedroom, a beautiful double-height eaves ceiling with old and interesting beams frame the bright space. In contrast, a modern oak wood bed is dressed in uplifting blue bed linen.

Bathroom

Soft pastels keep the bathroom looking fresh. The stylish roll-top bath positioned in front of a small wood framed window, with pretty fabric blind, is the epitome of classic country.

Garden

The nearby Costwold Hills provide an epic backdrop to the stylish pool area and timber clad pool house. Relaxed rattan seating and dining furniture are arranged to appreciate the spacious surroundings.

‘Its light, space and peacefulness, along with all the outside areas,’ is what the owners love about their house, they tell us. ‘It’s a lovely home for our children – they have a lot of fun here. We love it and feel very lucky.’

This house originally featured in Country Homes & Interiors, September 2017 issue