Because gin is so much better than socks...

Do they love a G&T? Always up for a Singapore sling? Never one to turn down a Negroni? Then you’re in luck! The high street (and internet) just so happen to be teaming with gin-themed Christmas gift ideas – from bottles of liquid deliciousness to home accessories that reflect their love of the botanical spirit.

Cocktails, anyone? Why every home should have a bar

Where better place to start than with a bottle of the good stuff?

Surely, this the best post a girl could ever receive? A 70cl bottle of Sipsmith’s gin (AKA The Gin of Champions), two copper mugs, and a muddler to mix up your ‘Gin Gin Mules’. It all comes in a plywood crate, which you open using the attached 18t gold crowbar. Oh yes.

Buy now: Gin mule hamper, £85, Not-Another-Bill

Some gin bottles are so pretty, you’ll want them out on permanent display (see Liberty’s gin, a few products down). Others… not so much. Which is where this fun rocket decanter comes into its own. There are also versions for your other ‘rocket fuels’ – vodka and whiskey.

Buy now: Jonathan Adler rocket decanter, £168, Amara

Tick-tock! They can display this proudly in their home to remind them of their favourite time of day. The question is, when’s Gin O’Clock in your household?

Buy now: ARTHOUSE Gin O’ Clock framed print, £19.99, Very

More gift ideas: Very special Christmas homeware gifts

Perfect for Dry January in every sense, this set lets you enjoy the taste of gin without the hangover or the calories. And it will soothe chapped lips through the winter. Delish!

Buy now: Cocktail Hour lip balms, £15, The Great Gift Company

If they really know their Bombay Sapphire from their Hendricks, but you’re not sure which they prefer, play it safe and buy them this useful gift. They can use it to chop a slice of lemon for a classic G&T, or lime for a perfect gimlet.

Buy now: G&T Gin Bottle bar board, £9.99, Steamer Trading Cookshop

Back to the hard stuff now. This beautiful bottle would make a lovely gift, and you can rest assured this isn’t a case of style over substance. The recipe has been rediscovered in an old distiller’s handbook from the 1840s, and faithfully reproduced for Liberty London by Jensen’s in Bermondsey. It’s billed as ‘an authentic modern interpretation of traditional Victorian gin’, flavoured with the classic root, musk and spice gin botanicals that were found in Victorian cocktails – you won’t find any synthetic sweeteners here!

Buy now: Distilled Old Tom Gin (500ml), £30, Liberty London

Burn this candle to release a zesty and fresh scent that any gin lover would adore. It’s a great idea for a stocking filler.

Buy now: Gin Fizz Jar Candle, £8, Next

Here’s a great gin – sorry – GYM bottle. The idea is to fill the bottle up with water and take it with you when you work out, its little carry case doubling as insulation to keep your drink cool. Of course you could fill it with G&T – we won’t tell! Just promise us you won’t mix alcohol and exercise!

Buy now: Tatty Devine Gin Water Bottle & Cover, £27, John Lewis

Related: Emma Bridgewater Christmas pottery is here

Drink responsibly… by sipping your favourite gin cocktail from this classy tea cup and saucer.

Buy now: ‘Gin’ Tea Cup And Saucer by Yvonne Allen, Notonthehighstreet.com

Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

Video Of The Week

Serve these up on Christmas day and we’re sure they won’t be disappointed.