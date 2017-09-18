This latest collection of curtains and Roman blinds is a new direction for the brand

Take one living room. Ask four stylists to give it a new look, and what do you get? Four sensational schemes it’s almost impossible to choose between.

That’s the task Hillarys – YES, Hillarys – set to showcase its new range of window treatments. And before we go on, can we just say how impressed we are with the collections? We’d be happy to have any one of these interpretations in our living rooms and are loving the mix of fashion-forward prints, classic patterns and versatile plains.

The collection boasts more than 300 fabrics in total, so we’re very grateful to Sophie Robinson, Kate Watson-Smyth, Emily Henson and Daniela Taska-York for their edited choices.

We hope you find their schemes as inspirational as we have, and enjoy our top tips for recreating any of these looks at home.

Colour Clash by Sophie Robinson

DIY SOS designer and official ‘Friend of Ideal Home’ Sophie has blown our socks off with this genius combo of floral patterned blinds and geometric print curtains. It’s a pairing that you might question on paper, but which looks AMAZING in the flesh.

Sophie describes herself as a ‘self-confessed colour lover, cushion hugger and pattern clasher’ and explains that ‘this room ticks all three boxes, giving a high-energy appeal that’s the antithesis of polite beige,’

Hillarys, meanwhile describes it as ‘Joyful, vibrant and original’. They’re both spot-on.

Top tip: Short curtains only really work in cute country cottages – go floor-length wherever possible

Urban Glamour by Kate Watson-Smyth

We know we shouldn’t have favourites. But this is ours.

Mad About The House blogger Kate has won us over with this combination of soft pink blinds and dramatic dark grey walls. She’s had a bit of fun, too – hello and nice to meet you, pineapple floor lamp!

Kate says of her handiwork: ‘This trend is all about making and breaking the rules, contrasting hard and soft, mixing vintage and modern and refined sophistication with a rough and ready edge.’

Top tip: Millenial pink is a great neutral that isn’t just for the girls.

Minimal Luxe by Daniela Tasca-York

Daniela was the winner of 2017’s Great Interior Design Challenge. If you watched the show, you might recall her penchant for curtains. Even the lack of actual windows didn’t hold her back.

This light and luxe look combines curtains of different fabric weights and similar cool creamy tones. With the glam factor upped by metallic furniture. Marble-effect wallpaper and a deep-pile rug, this scheme wouldn’t look out of place in an LA condo.

Top tip: With this look, it’s important to get the length of the curtains just right. Avoid mistakes by buying made to measure.

Modern Rustic by Emily Henson

Here’s one for all the countryphiles out there.

Stylist Emily Henson has put together a look that she describes as ‘soothing and relaxing, cosy and nurturing’. The elegant double pinch-pleat curtains frame blinds in smart stripes to classy and classic effect, and the layering continues with a generous pile of cushions and throws on the sofa.

Who wouldn’t want to snuggle down in that room?

Top tip: Linen curtains are a classic choice that won’t date. If you’re planning to splash out on curtains, they’re a good way to go.