Vote for us – help Ideal Home win at the Amara Interior Blog Awards

Your favourite interiors website needs you!

We’re not usually one for begging, but – *team collectively gets down on knees and clasps hands together, desperately* – please vote for us in the Amara Interior Blog Awards!

The idealhome.co.uk team is honoured to have been nominated in the Best Interior Magazine Blog category. And we would be even more chuffed if you, our amazing readers, could lend us your support. All you have to do is click on this big sexy blob and register your vote!

We’re up against some great mags and sites, so competition is bound to be fierce. But if we do get to the awards ceremony, being held at London’s new Design Museum on High Street Kensington on the 28th October, we promise you that we will scrub up as best as we can, and do all you interiors lovers proud.

We’ve even practised our most gracious we’re-just-happy-to-have-been-nominated smiles, should we lose. No Joey from Friends-style sulking here!

Sponsored by Sofa Workshop, the awards are now in their fourth year. It’s the first time that the category has been opened up to larger sites such as ourselves. We do have form, however. Ideal Home’s Girl About Tech blog took the title back in 2015 and was shortlisted again in 2016.

Other titles up for grabs include Best Craft Blog, where our good friend Heather Young is nominated for her excellent blog Growing Spaces.

A stellar voting panel has been put together to cast their eye over 2017’s shortlisted sites. It includes DIY SOS designer– and Ideal Home alumnus – Sophie Robinson. Sophie is joined by her former co-presenter on The Great Interior Design Challenge, Daniel Hopwood.

Deborah Barker, Editor-in-Chief of both Homes & Gardens and 25 Beautiful Homes, is another star judge, in a group headed up by Amara’s creative director Sam Hood.

Voting closes at 5pm on Friday, 15th September. If you can spare a minute to visit the Vote Ideal Home page, we’d be eternally grateful.

Fingers crossed we can follow up this post with news of a famous victory!