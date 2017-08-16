The Leicester City striker is selling the place he and his wife Becky have called home for the past two years

Given the eye-watering salaries of Premier League footballers, it’s not surprising that Jamie Vardy’s house is best described as an enormous and beautiful mansion. The striker for Leicester City Football Club and his wife Becky bought Cloughmore House in 2015 and completely refurbished the property. And it’s now back up for sale.

Jamie Vardy’s house is located in Melton Mowbray, Leicester. The market town is promoted as the ‘Rural Food Capital of England’ on the back of its famous Melton pork pie, and the Red Leicester and Stilton cheeses that originate from the area.

Designed and built in 1968, the sprawling 5,900 sq ft mansion is arranged over three floors and has an impressive eight bedrooms. The open-plan kitchen is the pièce de resistance of the ground floor, with a designer suite in American walnut and striking mauve. And check out that chandelier above the dining table!

The house has been kitted out with a high-tech Smart Home system that will enable its new owners to control lighting, sound and heating from their phone. Ideal for when Jamie is too tired to lift a finger after an exhausting football match!

As part of the refurbishment, Jamie and Becky Vardy turned one of the downstairs rooms into a games room, perhaps to entertain Jamie’s Leicester City teammates when they popped over. The mansion has indeed been somewhat of a party house over the past couple of years, hosting engagement, housewarming and birthday parties, as well as a big party last year to celebrate Leicester City winning their first ever Premier League title.

A bespoke curved staircase with an elegant runner is another new addition to the home. It makes a big impact, especially against the exposed brickwork in the reception hall. Climb the stairs to the master suite, which occupies the entire second floor! The third floor houses the remaining seven bedrooms, including two with en suites.

The property sits on 0.7 acres of land, with gardens to the front and rear of the house. The lawns provide plenty of space for budding footballers to practise their skills, and when the kickabout’s over, there’s a sauna and hot tub to relax those aching muscles.

While adults are soaking in the tub, there’s a children’s play area to entertain the kids.

‘Cloughmore House holds many special memories for us, so it was a big decision to move on,’ say Jamie and Becky. ‘We had some great times while living there; we planned our wedding from our kitchen, it’s where the team came together on the night Leicester City history was made, Sofia learned to walk there and it was Finley’s first home.

‘It’s a big part of history for us but it’s the right time to move to a home with more space for our family and where we can enjoy a sense of privacy.’

The property is on the market with Savills for £1.25 million.

Image credits: Savills