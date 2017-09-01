Johnny Depp’s Kentucky horse farm is being sold at auction

Take a look around the Hollywood heartthrob's ranch...

A ranch owned by Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is being sold at auction after failing to sell on the normal sales market.

The 41-acre horse farm is located in Kentucky and has been owned on and off by Depp since 1995. The main residence is a typical brick ranch house of 6000 sq ft.

Read more: Miley Cyrus has bought a stunning Tennessee farmhouse. Yeehaw!

Approached by a long gated driveway, the property has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen and a large family room with an adjoining sun room.

The decor is a little less luxurious than in the Hollywood heartthrob’s other residences, but it suits the setting, that’s for sure.

There is a separate guesthouse on the land, as well as a private swimming pool and a four-car garage for storing cars, horse boxes, tractors and any other farming equipment might be required.

The sprawling grounds feature numerous farm and equestrian buildings, including three barns, 15 stalls and 10 self-watering paddocks.

Its location is pretty spectacular, surrounded by acres upon acres of green pastures. It is particularly convenient from an equestrian’s perspective as the horse farm is just two miles away from the world-renowned Keeneland Racecourse.

The historic city of Lexington is just eight miles away, and Depp’s hometown of Owensboro is 170 miles from the ranch.

Read more: Tom Ford’s New Mexico ranch is up for sale and comes with its very own movie set

The Pirates of the Caribbean star originally bought the ranch 12 years ago for $950,000 for his mother, and sold it in 2001 for $1 million. Four years later the actor appeared to change his mind, buying the property once again but for $2 million – double the previous selling price.

He put the estate up for sale in December last year after his mother sadly passed away. The original asking price was $3.4 million, but he had trouble shifting it so the price was reduced to $2.9 million in March. With no success, Depp eventually decided to put it up for auction.

Read more: A lady has won a Georgian manor house with just £40 worth of raffle tickets

The reserve price is undisclosed, but the auction will take place on 15 September through Halfhill Auction Group.

Fancy your chances? We bet you do…

Image credits: Halfhill Auction Group