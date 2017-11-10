Welcome Moz The Monster into your home

With the big reveal of this year's John Lewis Christmas advert, a new star is born

By now, unless you’ve been without Wi-Fi connection or in hiding since this morning, you will have been introduced to Moz the Monster – the loveable character starring in this year’s eagerly anticipated Christmas advert by John Lewis.

If haven’t had the pleasure of an introduction yet, here he is in all his glory: Watch Under The Bed here! The John Lewis Christmas advert 2017 has arrived!

The advert tells the story of a little boy named Joe, who can’t sleep at night because of a snoring monster who lives under his bed. This noisy little chap is called Moz the Monster, and from today onwards he’s happy to come live under your bed too! To give Moz The Monster a new home and give back this Christmas, you can buy a cuddly plush toy that donates 10 per cent of every sale to Barnardo’s, the UK’s largest and longest-running children’s charity.

The fun is not limited to the little monsters – us grown ups can get befriend Moz The Monster, too, courtesy of this illustrated fine-china mug. The sketch of Moz sits on a punchy cobalt blue background, which in itself adds a little extra cheer to any cuppa. As with the plush toy, a proportion of sales from the mug will also be donated to the very worthwhile cause of Barnardo’s.

No child’s bedtime is complete without a story, and what better story this Christmas than that of a friendly monster who makes bedtime more fun.

If little imaginations need further encouragement, a recording of actress Sally Phillips reading the Moz The Monster story will be available for download from johnlewis.com, Sky boxes and Google Home. Google Home customers will also be able to personalise their story, choosing their own sound effects.

Recreate the magic of Joe’s starry bedroom with the help of the LED night light featured in the advert…

So what did you think of the ad? John Lewis Christmas Advert 2017 – everything you need to know

Whether you loved it or not, there’s no denying that the ad has left us all feeling thoroughly Christmassy.