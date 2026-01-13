'I wish I had bought two!' – Dunelm's cosy Teddy Bear bedding is now on sale, and with prices under £5, it's selling out fast
This cult bedding is the perfect way to stay warm and snuggly this winter
The January sales are offering up all sorts of bargains right now, but if the cold weather has had you feeling the chill at night, there's one deal in particular you'll want on your radar.
Yes, Dunelm has finally added its cult Teddy Bear bedding to its winter sale, and if you're looking for a way to stay cosy at bedtime, this is it.
The Dunelm Teddy Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, as well as the Teddy Bear Fitted Sheet, are now 30% off, with prices starting from just £3.25.
The brand's fleecy bedding is a bestseller every year, with the snuggly duvet sets often selling out as soon as they launch in autumn, and if you've ever laid your hands on one, you'll understand why.
This bedding is *soft*. And *cuddly*. It truly does live up to its 'Teddy Bear' name, as this is a material you immediately want to snuggle up next to.
'So soft!!' agrees one 5-star reviewer of the Teddy Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set. 'Very pleased with this.'
'Bought for my daughter as she loves to be snuggly,' says another happy owner, 'very soft and fluffy'.
Dunelm's winter sale launched earlier this year, but the Teddy Bear bedding was only added to it this past weekend. Now that it is, expect it to start selling out fast.
In fact, multiple sizes and colour options are already out of stock, but there are still enough colourways that you should be able to get your hands on the size you need, if you're quick.
And it isn't only the Teddy Bear sheets and duvet covers on sale. The Dunelm Teddy Mattress Topper is also reduced. I put it to the test for our best mattress topper guide last year, and found its fleecy fabric made my bed much toastier.
If you're a hot sleeper who is prone to overheating in bed, then it may not be the right choice, but if you're a cold sleeper and struggle to stay warm enough at night, this super-cosy bedding is for you.
'I would definitely buy these again,' shares one 5-star reviewer of Dunelm's Teddy Bear bedding sets. 'Fantastic quality, and warm and snuggly. Perfect for these freezing nights.'
'Wish I had bought two,' sums up another happy owner. If you want to get your hands on your own Teddy Bear bedding, I recommend snapping up some of these fluffy sleep buys quickly, before they sell out!
