This year, M&S has been pulling out all the stops when it comes to creating striking and stylish Christmas decorations - and the latest to impress us is the Light Up Townhouse Bolster Cushion (£25) .

Yep, that’s right - a light-up cushion! This year’s Christmas trends have been creative and bold, and M&S has been at the forefront of this, creating everything from a rotating Christmas tree to the campest tinsel tree skirt I’ve ever seen.

If you’re already a fan of the brand’s sell-out light-up candles , then this cushion is definitely for you. Complete with twinkling lights, this cosy, festive scene is already proving popular online - so you’ll have to be fast if you want to get your hands on one.

M&S Light Up Townhouse Bolster Cushion £25 at M&S While the idea of a light-up cushion may sound a little garish, this one is very tasteful.

The idea of a light-up cushion certainly feels like a novelty to me, and the first thing I pictured, having heard M&S was selling one, was a vision of garish and tacky design. I couldn’t have been more wrong.

Instead, I saw M&S’s stunning townhouse design (originally used for the gorgeous Townhouse Light Up Candle, £10 ), fit with soft, gold lights built into the upholstery. Depicting some of London’s most iconic landmarks, it’s a snowy scene embellished with gold embroidery, textured bows and even Santa’s sleigh. It is tasteful, but very festive.

And of course, its biggest pull is the cushion’s glittery lights. The built-in glowing lights are battery-operated, using AA batteries. The battery pack is not noticeable on the cushion, so you don’t have to worry about it looking bulky, spoiling the design. The cushion itself is also made from pure cotton, for added comfort, too.

(Image credit: M&S)

The cushion is currently selling fast and is listed as ‘in demand’ on the M&S website, so I recommend acting fast and buying the cushion now if you want to get your hands on one. And if you need any more convincing, the cushion is well-reviewed, too.

‘The quality and design of this cushion is excellent. It looks much more expensive than it is. Gorgeous colour way, beautiful embellishment, the lights are an added bonus. Great purchase. Love it,’ said one.

‘Amazing cushion, very Christmassy. The only reason for 4 stars is the fact that you need to reach in it to switch it on/off,’ said another.

M&S have some of the best Christmas decorations this year. Period. So, I’ve rounded up a few more items from their Christmas shop that I think will look fabulous in your home.

The M&S Light Up Townhouse Bolster Cushion looks wonderfully festive and charming - it’s easy to see why it’s already so popular. Are you a fan of it, too?