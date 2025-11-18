John Lewis’ bestselling Christmas tree is back in stock – but I recommend snapping up this top-rated tree while you still can!

I thought I’d never see the day but the bestselling John Lewis Cotswold Christmas tree is officially back in stock! The popular artificial tree sold out a few weeks ago, soon after the launch of the retailer’s Christmas shop with reports that it wouldn’t be coming back in stock this year anymore – but to my and many customers’ excitement, it has!

For the past few years, this tree has been not only one of John Lewis’ bestsellers but also the top-rated tree in Ideal Home’s best artificial Christmas tree buying guide. So given the star status of this faux tree, I’m convinced this latest stock drop isn’t going to hang about for very long – so better get yours while it’s still available.

John Lewis & Partners Cotswold Potted Pre-lit Christmas Tree £580 at John Lewis Check Amazon

But if this is your first time hearing about this particular fake Christmas tree, let me introduce you to one of my absolute favourite tree designs on the market and tell you why it’s so special. And yes, it better be special given the £580 price tag which, let’s face it, is not cheap.

The biggest selling point, in my opinion, is just how realistic this tree looks. This is largely due to the high branch tip count of 4275. One of the things that often easily gives away that a tree is fake is the base – which is why I think it’s so clever this tree comes with its own pot so you don’t have to worry about covering the obviously artificial base.

This is what the Cotswold Christmas tree looks like with its lights switched off. (Image credit: John Lewis)

The tree also comes pre-lit with 900 little light bulbs which is super convenient as you don’t have to worry about decorating your tree with your best Christmas lights.

The design of the Cotswold tree remains unchanged compared to the previous years. The only slight difference is the size range – or rather the lack thereof as it used to come in a 6ft and 7ft size. Whereas this year, only the 7ft one has been brought back which I believe is a bit of a shame.

If you’re still thinking of investing in a new Christmas tree this year, I couldn’t recommend the John Lewis Cotswold enough – it’s a real winner!

But if you don't get there quickly enough and it's sold out yet again, these are some lovely Christmas tree alternatives from John Lewis that I also rate very highly.