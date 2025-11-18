John Lewis’ bestselling Christmas tree is back in stock – but I recommend snapping up this top-rated tree while you still can!
I thought it was gone for good this year but the popular John Lewis Cotswold Christmas tree is back
I thought I’d never see the day but the bestselling John Lewis Cotswold Christmas tree is officially back in stock! The popular artificial tree sold out a few weeks ago, soon after the launch of the retailer’s Christmas shop with reports that it wouldn’t be coming back in stock this year anymore – but to my and many customers’ excitement, it has!
For the past few years, this tree has been not only one of John Lewis’ bestsellers but also the top-rated tree in Ideal Home’s best artificial Christmas tree buying guide. So given the star status of this faux tree, I’m convinced this latest stock drop isn’t going to hang about for very long – so better get yours while it’s still available.
But if this is your first time hearing about this particular fake Christmas tree, let me introduce you to one of my absolute favourite tree designs on the market and tell you why it’s so special. And yes, it better be special given the £580 price tag which, let’s face it, is not cheap.
The biggest selling point, in my opinion, is just how realistic this tree looks. This is largely due to the high branch tip count of 4275. One of the things that often easily gives away that a tree is fake is the base – which is why I think it’s so clever this tree comes with its own pot so you don’t have to worry about covering the obviously artificial base.
The tree also comes pre-lit with 900 little light bulbs which is super convenient as you don’t have to worry about decorating your tree with your best Christmas lights.
The design of the Cotswold tree remains unchanged compared to the previous years. The only slight difference is the size range – or rather the lack thereof as it used to come in a 6ft and 7ft size. Whereas this year, only the 7ft one has been brought back which I believe is a bit of a shame.
If you’re still thinking of investing in a new Christmas tree this year, I couldn’t recommend the John Lewis Cotswold enough – it’s a real winner!
But if you don't get there quickly enough and it's sold out yet again, these are some lovely Christmas tree alternatives from John Lewis that I also rate very highly.
Rated as the best value Christmas tree in our guide, the Brunswick tree perfectly balances how high quality and realistic it looks with its price point. And the fact that it comes in five different sizes is pretty incredible, too.
Christmas trees in other colours than the traditional green have been a big Christmas trend for the last couple of years. And this year, I think this one takes the crown as the best one out there.
John Lewis twig Christmas trees are trending this year, with sales rising by 66% in 2025 and some designs already sold out. But this stylish birch twig tree is still available and it's perfect for a minimalist, Scandi-inspired festive season.
