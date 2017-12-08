The Pantone Colour of the Year 2018 has been announced!

Drum roll please... the experts over at Pantone have chosen Ultra Violet as their colour for this coming spring. Ultra Violet is an enigmatic blue-based purple shade, which Pantone claims is set to take our imagination to new levels

Each year Pantone, the leaders in colour, predict a tone that will be the next BIG thing in the world of interiors. With such passion for colour, the chosen tone is so much more than just a shade to paint walls with. It’s about how that colour makes you feel, and the atmosphere it creates when integrated into your home.

This rich purple shade of Ultra Violet is perhaps not what you might expect for a spring shade. But here’s why it’s set to be a key colour for next year…

‘We are living in a time that requires inventiveness and imagination, says Leatrice Eisemen, Pantone’s Executive Director. ‘It is this kind of creative inspiration that is indigenous to Pantone 18-3838 Ultra Violet, a blue-based purple that takes our awareness and potential to a higher level’.

The expert colourists don’t make this decision lightly – they take into account influences in the world of interiors, fashion, design, travel and current socio-economic conditions.

‘The Pantone Color of the Year has come to mean so much more than “what’s trending” in the world of design,’ explains Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute. ‘It’s truly a reflection of what’s needed in our world today.’

2017’s Pantone colour was an optimistic green. ‘Greenery’ was chosen to represent the ongoing mindfulness trend of 2017, environmental issues and the threat of global warming, and the undeniable political turmoil of Brexit and Trump – what a year, eh?!

In 2016, Pantone broke with tradition and chose two key Colours of the Year. Serenity and Rose Quartz, a gentle blue and pink respectively, were picked to show the need for peace and harmony in a chaotic world.

Historically, the colour purple has been seen as having a spiritual or mystical quality to it. Are you feeling mystic? Can you see Ultra Voilet in your future?