The tale of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is a childhood favourite of many. But one family loved the Walt Disney movie so much that they decided to recreate Snow White’s woodland cottage and live the magic of the fairy tale every day.

We have seen some fairy tale cottages in our time, however this might just be the most convincing and magical home yet.

Set within five acres of woodland close to Seattle USA, hidden away behind a gated entrance, this picturesque grotto looks like it has jumped straight off of the pages of a children’s picture book.

As you approach the cottage via a stone paved bridge with twisted wooden railings, you truly feel like you could be Snow White discovering the home of the seven dwarfs for the first time. It’s hard to believe that inside the home there are four bedrooms, five bathrooms, modern appliances and wifi!

Steeply sloped roofs and stained glass windows welcome you, and you enter the home through a handcrafted rounded wooden front door, complete with intricate handmade iron hinges.

The cottage is full of cleverly crafted doors, stone archways, and wooden beams; no expense has been spared when it comes to the meticulous detail of the design. It’s clear that a lot of craftsmanship, imagination, and love has gone into building this wonderful abode.

There’s not a square corner in sight, creating the feeling of rusticity and cosiness. You can honestly believe that Doc, Grumpy, Sleepy, Bashful, Dopey, Happy and Sneezy built this home with their own little hands.

An enormous tree trunk, with a walk-through arch, ascends to the first floor, with a wooden spiral staircase wrapped around.

The kitchen looks just like the one from the Disney film, where Snow White makes her friends a gooseberry pie, with a little help from her woodland friends. There are a few modern additions, of course. Spot the little birds that are always on hand to sing you a song.

Heigh ho, heigh ho, it’s out into the forest we go! In the fairytale garden there is a treehouse, a creek, and fruit trees galore (though hopefully no poison apples). We’re sure those forests must be full of wildlife too – hopefully they’ll come and help with the cleaning.

And, how could we finish without showing you a picture of the actual idyllic Snow White Cottage, as featured in the 1937 animated movie to compare. What do you think have the owners done a good job cloning the illustrated version?

The cottage is on the market with John L. Scott Real Estate for $775,000.

If you’d love to live in this house, you know what you have to sing… “I’m wishing…”

Image credits: Mary Eklund