TV’s Sophie Robinson shows us how to use Pantone’s colour of 2018

This vibrantly shade of purple is not one for the faint hearted, bold colours require confidence and expert advise on how best to use it.

Hillarys has teamed up with interior designer and TV presenter Sophie Robinson to show us how to add a splash of this cosmic colour into our homes.

‘Ultra Violet has already sent shock-waves through the interior design world,’ says Sophie, who’s renowned for her colourful interior designs, ‘It’s a real Marmite colour, people either love it or hate it, but I’m a purple lover. I love its intensity and vibrancy, it’s a really uplifting, feel-good colour and I can’t wait to see it popping up in the best-dressed interiors in 2018.’

‘The great thing about Ultra Violet is that it can hold its own with a diverse range of colours. It can act as a dark foil for acid brights, a cool partner for hot hues and a safe anchor for delicate pastels,’ explains Sophie.

Sophie has played with all of these colour combinations in her Hillarys decorating scheme, incorporating blousy floral displays in complementary shades of lilac, coral, rose and indigo, and throwing in fresh pops of neon pink and acid green with a mix of contemporary and retro cushions.

‘Don’t be tempted to simply paint a feature wall in Ultra Violet and leave it at that,” continues Sophie. ‘Instead, keep your walls neutral and let the soft furnishings do the design work for you.’.

‘Avoid going all matchy matchy and instead mix florals with geometrics to give a more interesting look.’ suggests Sophie, ‘Always do something unexpected which for me was the pop of neon in the cushion and the candles’

‘Bay windows are an absolute dream. Celebrate the fact by having four curtains instead of two for a more dramatic effect.’ says Sophie,’ The bold pattern on these Hillarys curtains, really anchors the room. I’ve avoided going matchy-matchy, which in my book is a big sin and instead teamed florals with geometrics, which I think gives a much more interesting look. And always do something expected, which for me was the pop of neon.’

Sophie ends on a high note, ‘Leave behind all thoughts of Cadbury’s Cream Eggs, Barney the Dinosaur and Lawrence Llewellyn-Bowen in all his purple velvet suited glory and embrace the new power of purple.’

So, will you now brave enough to decorate with Ultra Violet?