I’ve been waiting for this Dunelm chessboard side table to launch since the end of last year – it's finally dropped, and I know it's going to sell out fast

A couple of weeks ago, I was lucky enough to get an IRL preview of Dunelm’s collection of homeware for this spring and summer. And I’m happy to report that my two favourite pieces from the new range - the Dunelm Harmon side table and the matching Harmon coffee table - were just released online and are available to buy. At last!

Even though I got my hands-on experience with these pieces only two weeks ago, I’ve in fact been waiting for them to drop for a couple of months now, ever since seeing it in Dunelm’s spring/summer 2026 lookbook at the end of last year.

So what’s so special about this side table and coffee table? For one, they both come with hidden storage, which makes them the perfect small living room ideas – all you need to do is lift the tabletop to reveal plenty of internal storage. But the big crowd-pleasing feature is that they double up as a chessboard too. They don't come with the chess pieces but you can buy those quite inexpensively – like these £4 chess pieces from Amazon.

The practicality of the storage paired with the super stylish chequerboard design on the tabletop which turns into stripes along the sides is just chef’s kiss. The chequerboard looks super chic but it also lends itself perfectly to a game of chess or draughts, no extra chess board needed.

The fact that both the side table and the coffee table are made from wood, with the chequers made with differently coloured woods (a combination of mango wood and pine), is what elevates this design and makes it elegant and grown-up, rather than childish.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

But I suspect that these pieces won’t be available for long as they are so unique and budget-friendly – the side table is selling for just £149, while the coffee table retails for £379. They just have that ‘viral’ factor and I predict they will soon be among the brand’s bestsellers, especially the side table – I reckon that one will go out of stock first, as even the smallest of spaces can fit it in and it’s under £150.

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

One of my other top picks from the collection, the £449 Dunelm Pondus coffee table made with cherry marble and mango wood, is already sold out – so trust me when I say the Harmon range won’t hang around for long. Better get yours while you can if you want one.

Dunelm has been killing it lately pretty much with every drop from its new collection, whether it’s the clever, sellout Dunelm fridge organisers or the innovative, rechargeable lighting range which I was also introduced to at the press showcase. And now the Harmon side and coffee tables! I love to see it.