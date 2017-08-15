The new Anglepoise and Paul Smith collaboration is BIG news

Tamara Kelly
By

Renowned British fashion designer Paul Smith has teamed up with Anglepoise to put his signature stamp on the iconic lamp design and the results are off the scale

Paul Smith designs are synonymous with statement bold stripes, which pairs beautifully with the sleek lines of the iconic Anglepoise lamp. Although the pair have collaborated previously, the brand new designs are firmly in the spotlight for more than just the colour – the reworked Type 75 desk lamp is now available in giant and mini versions…

Paul Smith Anglepoise Lamps

Paul Smith says of the new designs: ‘Following the success of our previous collaborations with Anglepoise, I thought it would be nice to add two extremes; the mini and the maxi! The giant one is pretty extraordinary and in a big space looks sensational, whilst the mini is perfect for studies or smaller spaces.’

Now that is what you call a statement lamp! It’s the humble Anglepoise but with a gigantic difference: it stands a statuesque 270cm tall at full height. The price tag is not small either (£3,200), but there’s no denying this is a designer piece that would command attention in any living space. Currently the giant lamp is only available in the original Edition One colourway of yellow, pink, blue, taupe, grey and white – the colour palette is evocative of the sunny shades of summer.

Related: John Lewis and Liberty collaboration

The mini version is available in all three of the existing Paul Smith colourways, Edition One, Edition Two and Edition Three. Above is Edition Two a colour combo of warming autumnal hues of rich plum, burnt orange, sage green, cobalt blue and grey. This colourway is perfect for a home office, to add a touch of on-trend colour without powering the feel of the room – it is the most understated of the colourful collaboration.
Buy Now: Type 75 Mini – Paul Smith – Edition Two, £145

Doesn’t this colourful design immediately make you think of the happy little chappy bouncing around the Pixar showreel? The fun primary colour combination of the Edition Three design was inspired by Dutch artist Piet Mondrian: a pioneer of abstract art. There’s no denying this is the most jolly of the designs thanks to its pop art vibes. This would be best suited to a modern living space to show off some serious style credibility.

The new designs take the overall Paul Smith and Anglepoise collection to seven lamps in total. With three different colour editions and three assorted sizes, the hardest decision now is which one to choose!

Ideal Home loves...

Be creative with lighting for a gorgeous glow | striking ideas for stairs and hallways | Hallways and stairs ? 10 striking ideas | hallway decorating ideas | housetohome
Hallway ideas

10 striking looks for hallways and stairs
Shabby Chic Bathrooms
Bathroom ideas

Shabby chic bathrooms to inspire you
Conservatories | Conservatory decorating ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome.co.uk
Conservatory ideas

10 ways to update your conservatory
Refresh your living room with spring colour
Living room ideas

Easy living room updates you can do in a weekend
Garden art
Garden ideas

Garden art ideas for all outdoor spaces
Boys' bedroom with white chest of drawers and hanging storage
Children's room ideas

Boys’ bedroom design ideas