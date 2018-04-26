Fancy living in a country house that actually has a share in the local pub? Well, now you can.

Thought to have been built in the 1800s, Whistlers is a beautiful property situated in the pretty Oxfordshire village of Great Haseley.

It has been carefully restored and renovated, and the result is a fusion of period character, contemporary design and high tech ‘smart home’ features.

The exterior

You’ll find the house nestled behind walled gardens. Pass through solid timber electric gates, an archway and several gardens and you’ll arrive at this handsome property. The entrance is a surprisingly light and airy open-plan area.

The living areas

Italian stone flooring, Carrara marble and solid oak windows and doors are just a few of the house’s many high spec features. Other luxurious touches include underfloor heating, surround sound and ‘Loxone’ smart technology.

The kitchen’s a cooks dream! Kitted out with an Aga and ‘Aga companion’ comprising two electric ovens plus gas hob. Think of the baking possibilities…

Far from old fashioned, this country kitchen is a super contemporary space with marble worktops and modern central island.

The modern kitchen

Follow an elaborate oak staircase up to the master bedroom, which is in a prime position overlooking the house’s prized garden.

The bedrooms

Split level, beams divide this room from the dressing area and bathroom beyond.

The guest bedroom features the same top quality oak floors, and benefits from an ensuite bathroom.

As every good sprawling country house ought to, Whistlers features a downstairs cloakroom with shower, plus a utility/laundry room. In the property’s impressive-sounding ‘west wing’ is a versatile sitting room, with potential for converting into an extra bedroom for guests, or a dedicated dining room.

Floor to ceiling windows overlook the house’s south facing terrace and gardens. A rustic combination of wood burning stove, exposed beams and stone help make this the perfect little nook to hunker down in on chilly evenings.

The west wing features two bedrooms and a bathroom. It has its very own entrance, for minimal disruption and inconvenience.

And let’s not forget the share in the local pub, enough to pique the curiosity of most. The cherry on top? Raymond Blanc’s famous hotel and restaurant Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons is within walking distance. Sold.

Whistlers is currently on the market with Savills, with a guide price of £2,350,000.

Fancy moving to the country now?