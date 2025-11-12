Hafod y Llyn cottage is the perfect place to escape, especially at Christmas, when the mountain backdrops of the Brecon Beacons and the Black Mountains are breathtaking. The cottage, set in a cobbled yard, was once part of the stables for Treberfydd, a Grade I-listed Victorian country house built in a medieval Gothic style, with turrets, gargoyles, and lots of leaded and stained glass windows.

Treberfydd and its surrounding buildings were built by current owner Sally Raike's great-great-great grandfather, Robert Raikes, in 1852. Sally, who spent weekends and school holidays here as a child, moved to the cottage full time with her family in 2016.

They first lived in a farmhouse on the estate, but moved into the main house when Sally took on her father’s business, running weddings, events and self-catering accommodation.

Sally’s grandmother converted the stables into Hafod y Llyn cottage about 30 years ago, installing a kitchen and bathroom for a long-term tenant. After taking over the family business, Sally decided the property was due a more modern renovation, while preserving architectural features such as the stable beams, walls, studded front door and leaded window frames.

‘We wanted to create a link with the heritage of the main house,’ says Sally. The interior of Treberfydd is ornate and well-preserved – there are nine different leaded window designs, as well as patterned tiles on the hall and conservatory floors and behind the fireplaces.

There are also influences from the Arts and Crafts movement, with original William Morris wallpaper still evident in some of the rooms.

Heritage-meets-modern decor

Interior stylist and friend, Hilary Lowe of Damson & Slate, helped to bring the look to the cottage.

‘Inspired by the Gothic tiles at Treberfydd, we came up with the idea of printing these patterns onto fabrics, making a banquette cover and cushions in the dining area. We also wallpapered one bedroom in William Morris’s Willow Bough,’ she says. ‘Then we had fun mixing modern and vintage furniture and accessories.

Visiting family and holidaymakers who rent Hafod y Llyn say how cosy and characterful the cottage is, especially at Christmas, when foliage and berried boughs are gathered from the grounds to decorate the rooms. After all, sleeping in a stable is the oldest Christmas tradition of all.

Exterior

The cottage was once the stables of the nearby house reached via a Gothic archway. Built in Victorian times, it still has its original studded door. Original Welsh slate scalloped tiles cover the roof of the Grade I listed building.

At Christmas, the family gathers foliage from the grounds to create natural decorations.

Hallway

The entrance and hallway are given a warm festive welcome, decorated with characterful decorations on the coat hanger and baskets filled with Christmas foliage.

Kitchen

The combination of light-enhancing cream walls and dark wooden architectural features accentuates the windows and divides the living space.

Cream country-style tiles combined with brushed silver fixtures blend with the neutral walls, giving a clean streamlined appearance.

Dining area

The L-shaped bench following the line of the wall makes the seating more sociable, comfortable and practical for serving food from kitchen to table.

A sprinkle of natural cones, spruce sprigs, baubles and trailing tea lights is a simple, effective way of decorating the rustic, country-style table, while rich, contrasting ribbon and raffia add an elegant finishing touch to gifts in vintage tins and baskets.

Sitting area

Dark mahogany wood panelling in the seating area, once the original stable divisions, creates a cosy and intimate backdrop for the contrasting navy sofas and textured layers of cushions and throws.

Main bedroom

The combination of forest green walls and a simple wrought iron bed layered with an eclectic mix of quilts and patterned cushions not only adds warmth but unique elements to the main bedroom.

Foliage trails over window sills, chests of drawers and in vases and jugs providing Christmas scent and organic texture. Candlelight is the final touch for festive atmosphere.

Twin bedroom

Floor to ceiling windows with simple sheer window treatments bring an abundance of light into this deep blue bedroom scheme.

‘The dark blue Morris & Co Willow Bough wallpaper was a leap of faith that has worked out far better than expected in a small bedroom,’ Sally says. ‘We’re delighted with the result.’

Textured waffle and wool bed linen in green and navy add a contrasting element to the room, uplifting the dark wallpaper and walls.

Bathroom

The high ceilings give a lofty sense of space and the pale neutral walls and tongue-and-groove panelling provide a simple, utilitarian back drop in the bathroom.

An oak mirror and shelf are displayed on the cream walls, with metal tea lights and glass baubles keeping the festive spirit running throughout the cottage.