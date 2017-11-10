Enjoy your garden all year round with these warming tricks to appreciate outdoor living during the colder months

This year, instead of packing your garden up for the winter months, why not make frost your friend by embracing the Scandi hygge way of life in your garden? The outdoors can be a great alternative place to ‘chill out’ with family and friends. The crisp fresh air is not only a good health tonic but can also help to create a fabulous atmosphere for your gathering, as long as you have the right tools to keep everyone cosy and warm in your outdoor space. Read on to find out how to create the perfect winter garden…

Make it intimate

If you only have a balcony, then perfect; this is a great small space to make inviting. If, however, you have a larger garden concentrate on warming just a small area. Not only does this make light-work for you, it also creates a sense of intimacy.

Take shelter

Leading on from the above, adding shelter will not only increase intimacy but will, of course, shield you from the elements. Use your summer parasol or a sunshade to keep out the cold. A gazebo is a great all-round refuge.

Add some ambiance

Somehow candlelight instantly warms a space, if not literally then certainly psychologically. Twinkling fairy lights will enhance the cosy atmosphere by creating strong contrasting shadows and will frame your designated space beautifully.

Light a fire If you aren’t lucky enough to own a house with an indoor open fire, here’s your chance to enjoy the benefits of a warming blaze in your garden. Firepits and chimeneas make a great focal point and can even be used for toasting marshmallows. Another great outdoor gadget to invest in is a patio heater, which come in a variety modern or retro designs and can start at as little as £40 for a small wall-mounted version.

Feed a cold

The best part of alfresco entertaining is of course food and what better way to warm the cockles of the heart than by hosting an Alpine-style gathering? Make hot drinks and cook warming stews indoors and serve in mugs outside. Or even better, spark up the BBQ or outdoor pizza-oven as an extra source of heat.

Wrap it up

Make sure your outdoor furniture is dry and then soften it up with plenty of faux furs, throws and wool cushions to create a nest-like finish. Then offer out snuggly blankets and toasty hot water bottles for warm bodies all around.

Now, all you need to do is cuddle-up and relax under the North star – anyone for a Kakao? That’s ‘hot chocolate’ Scandi style, in case you were wondering.