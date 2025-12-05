If you’re looking for an affordable, super simple but super effective way of turning your garden into a winter wonderland this season, I’ve found just the thing: LED net lights.

Yes, these Ollny Net Lights are just £20 at Amazon , and they’re taking reviewers by storm. If you’re wondering how to light outdoor trees for Christmas, they’re an absolute no-brainer – you simply throw them over whichever tree or shrub you want to decorate, and the job’s done.

The job, might I add, is a magical one: the results are gorgeous, especially on a tree or hedge. You can use the lights over fences and other outdoor features, too. Here’s everything you need to know.

Ollny’s LED net lights are sold as 3m by 2m lengths, so they’re the perfect size for a hedge or small tree. They’re available in three colours – warm white, cool white and multi-coloured – but the warm white is my favourite (that’s what I always go for when I buy outdoor lighting, though!).

The LEDs are arranged on diamond-shaped netting, so wherever you hang them, you’ll get a nice, even distribution of lights. In fact, reviewers say they look ‘very impressive’ once they’re up, and celebrate how easy they are to set up in the first place. You’ll just need to roll them up carefully when you pack them away for the year so they don’t tangle in the box (but the same goes for most Christmas lights!).

It really is just a case of throwing or draping them over a tree or hedge, giving them a little adjustment, and enjoying the display. It saves all that time carefully winding fairy lights around a tree, only to step away and realise you’ve laid them wrong.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Prava)

At £20, I didn’t think the lights would be customisable – but you can toggle between eight lighting modes (including fades and flashes) and four different brightness levels to adjust the lighting to whatever atmosphere you’re aiming to create.

I’m always a little cautious about using Christmas lights on plants in case of burns, but these ones are safe because they’re LEDs. They’re also weatherproof, with an IP67 rating, so you can be sure they’ll survive any snow and rain we see over the coming months.

They can even be used indoors – Ollny says the net lights are ‘perfect for porches, windows, walls, and bedrooms or embellishing Christmas trees, hedges, fences, gazebos, and gardens,’ so they really are an all-rounder. I remember hanging similar lights on the wall of my university house’s living room, and all six of us vouched for the magical feel they brought to the space (they had a twinkle option, too!).

The only downside is that they’re mains-powered, so chances are, you’ll need to find a suitable outdoor extension lead – but they do come with a timer and a memory function, so you can set the lights to come on at specific times of the day and avoid energy wastage.

Other outdoor LED net lights

At just £19.99, Ollny's outdoor LED net lights are a no-brainer. They'll transform your garden into a twinkling Christmas grotto in the blink of an eye, and they take the guesswork out of manually decorating a tree or hedge with lights.