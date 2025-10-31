The cosy kitchen table trend is how I'm adding more charm to the heart of my home this winter – 5 ways to get the look

A kitchen is the heart of the home; a space where the whole family gathers to cook, dine and relax in each other's company. And the kitchen table is where all of this magic happens.

While a kitchen needs to be practical for cooking, it's also essential to anchor the room with a core piece of furniture that becomes the backdrop of special memories made. Creating a cosy kitchen table is a fast way to achieve this - it's where functionality and style fuse, for a thoroughly lived-in space that will make daily dinner times feel carefully considered.

There are many ways to achieve a cosy kitchen table that don't necessarily involve a full dining table. Whether it's a kitchen island that anchors the room or a small dining nook used for casual dining, these tips will help you to inject character and cosiness into your table for the months ahead.

1. Create a nook

(Image credit: deVOL)

Creating a dining nook is the key to fast-tracking a cosy ambience. Whether you have a small kitchen or your layout simply doesn't allow for a larger dining table with room to walk around the perimeter, pushing a table up to a corner of the kitchen is the perfect compromise.

Banquette seating has an inherently snug feel to it, replicating a bistro setting where long lunches and dinners are enjoyed between friends and family. This is a great kitchen storage idea, too - if you go down the built-in banquette route, you can ask a carpenter to create a lid so you can store additional small appliances inside.

2. Choose timeless tableware

(Image credit: Future/Adam Carter)

For me, taking time and care to set the table, even for a casual dinner, brings flair and joy to any occasion. It's an act of self-love, and has the ability to make everyday occurrences feel special, but getting your tableware right is key.

Let's face it, many of us don't have the storage for a plethora of seasonal crockery and kitsch décor pieces, so I prefer to keep things classic and add fun touches through smaller accessories, such as napkins, tablecloths and candles.

Timeless pieces of tableware that you can bring out on a daily basis and that feel equally as chic for bigger occasions will help you streamline your collection and ensure your table is something that feels as nostalgic as it does fancy.

Steam - Classic Stacking Set £225 at Our Place I can personally vouch for this Our Place dinnerware set - it looks just as special dressed up for occasions as it does day to day. Cotton Rich Christmas Block Print Tablecloth £35 at Marks and Spencer UK This tablecloth feels cosy and seasonal without being inappropriate for other occasions. Botanical Green Linen Blend Napkins Set of 4 View at Piglet In Bed I would pull out the green in the tablecloth with these linen napkins - I also own these and they're so versatile for any scenario.

3. Prioritise comfort

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Kasia Fiszer)

I'm personally a fan of making an event out of dinnertime and eating at the table as opposed to the sofa, but this means that the table has to be a comfortable and inviting prospect.

Whether you have a banquette, a bench or regular dining chairs, comfort is absolutely key. The more the merrier when it comes to cushions - seat cushions are a great place to start but decorative cushions will make a kitchen table feel even cosier.

It's also a more affordable way of adding personality to a kitchen and sprucing décor up as the seasons, and your taste, changes.

Matalasse Printed Cotton Square Cushion Cover £12 at Dunelm A block print cushion adds an instantly cosy and lived-in look to any space. Emmie Seat Pad £10 at Dunelm These seat pads from Dunelm look ridiculously comfortable. Natural Linen Look Padded Bench Cushion £45 at Next UK This linen look bench cushion ties underneath so you don't need to worry about it sliding off.

4. Choose the right material

(Image credit: Future/Photoworld/Colin Poole)

There's a time and a place for a chic glass table, but when you're rooting for cosiness, it might not be top of the list. Choosing tactile materials such as wood will instantly warm up a kitchen area, making it feel homely and lived-in.

'When it comes to materials, solid wood tables and upholstered seating add texture and tactility, which help soften the harder finishes often found elsewhere in the kitchen. Even small details - a runner, cushions, or layered lighting - make a difference to how people interact with the space,' explains Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport.

If you're looking for a way to achieve the cosy kitchen table aesthetic on a budget then you can find so many farmhouse tables secondhand and upcycle them with wood stain. This browning wax from Frenchic is so easy to use.

A cosy kitchen table is all about ambience and layering lots of different lived-in touches. A combination of heritage pieces and brand new buys will curate a dining spot that feels like an authentic backdrop to special moments.