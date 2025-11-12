I want my garden to glow for Christmas so I asked the experts how to light my trees properly and easily

We often focus on the interior of our home at Christmas, and why not – it's where we spend the majority of our time during the festive period, cosy and warm with our families.

Whilst garden lighting is a hot topic during the warmer months, we tend not to consider it as much for our trees during the festive season.

If you have trees in your front or back gardens, whatever the size, you are potentially missing a trick to set a winter wonderland scene for your family. I have a couple of trees in my garden that can look a little sad once the leaves have all dropped. This year, I want to give them a little love by wrapping them in fairy lights to welcome my family this Christmas.

Feeling a little overwhelmed at where to start, where to buy and what kind of lights to look for, I have asked some experts for their top tips and tricks.

1. Establish what type of trees you have

(Image credit: Getty Images/jax10289)

This may sound simple, but the type of tree will dictate what lights you choose because a tree with bare branches won't need as much cord, whereas evergreen trees will be denser and need longer cords and more lights.

'Outdoor trees are one of the most magical parts of any festive display. Whether you’ve got a towering evergreen in the garden or a smaller tree by your front door, the right lighting can transform it into a sparkling winter centrepiece,' says Naomi Bentley, director of Charles Bentley.

The trees in my garden are birch, and they drop their leaves in winter, as do ash, oak, hornbeam, sycamore and maple. This means your tree will have bare branches in December, unlike evergreens, which will stay looking lush. Examples of these include yew, pine, magnolia, spruce, and beech (younger trees tend to hold on to their leaves).

I love outdoor Christmas lights, so enhancing trees is an idea I really want to try – you can add lights to some bushes too, it all depends on the type – I would most certainly leave a holly bush free of lights if I had one! Boxwood would look lovely with battery fairy lights like these twinkly waterproof 30m battery-powered lights, £12.79 from Amazon, placed inside, and you can do the same with large ornamental style shrubs, too, like laurel and cotinus.

2. Choosing the right lights

(Image credit: Festive Lights)

I've measured the height and circumference of my trees so I have a rough idea of the length of cord I will need for each, but is there a knack to choosing the right lights?

'When lighting outdoor 'Christmas' trees, you’ll want to focus on enhancing the tree’s natural shape while choosing lights built to last outdoors,' advises Jon Saeed, managing director at Lighting Legends.

'Outdoor lights must be IP44 rated or above,' says Claire Bassett, head of product at Lights4Fun. 'Anything less isn’t built to withstand winter weather. LED is essential too: it’s safer, more energy-efficient and will last season after season. For larger trees, I recommend connectable lights: they let you join multiple strings to one plug, and you can add splitters if you’re lighting individual branches on a deciduous tree. Battery lights are brilliant for small trees or places without access to mains power.'

2. Different styles to consider

(Image credit: Cox & Cox)

You can opt for the good old classic fairy lights – which I think will be my top choice – but there are other varieties to choose from too. If you have more than one tree and a few bushes, you can incorporate a few of these great ideas.

'For a wonderful, timeless look, warm white LEDs are hard to beat. They create a soft, golden glow that feels inviting and works beautifully against greenery. Cool white or ice-blue tones give a crisp, modern effect, ideal if you prefer a frosty, winter wonderland theme,' says Naomi.

Cluster lights look fabulous on large branches. 'These will fall easily from the top to the bottom of your tree in strings, or choose strings of lights that will drape around your tree, just like you would place around your indoor tree. For less bushy or deciduous trees, our Magical Outdoor Hanging Vine Lights, £35 create a charming effect dripping from the lower branches,' suggests Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography and film at Cox & Cox.

3. Safety measures

(Image credit: The Solar Centre)

'If you’re using extension cords and timers, make sure these are waterproof too,' says Jon. This is such a good tip, as I hadn't thought about extension cords and timers, let alone waterproof ones!

Battery-operated lights are fine to use outside as well. You can wrap them in waterproof tape, like this clear duct tape, £7.19 from Amazon, to stop any moisture from seeping into the casing.

Claire agrees, 'Make sure all your connectors are tightly sealed to prevent any water from getting in. Never mix different brands of lights or overload a single plug beyond the recommended number of strings. And if you’re using a ladder, don’t do it in the wind, rain or on your own. Christmas lighting should be magical, not dangerous.'

4. How to hang them perfectly

(Image credit: Cox & Cox)

I felt a little overwhelmed at the thought of adding lights to an outdoor tree – do we start from the bottom up? How does it work if your tree isn't evergreen? Thankfully, expert help is at hand from Claire at Lights4Fun!

'Deciduous trees are lit differently because the trunk of the tree is on show, so start by wrapping the trunk, then follow each main branch to highlight its natural lines. You’re drawing the tree’s silhouette rather than trying to fill it, and look at lights that offer around 60 to 80 lights per foot of height. For a cleaner finish and even light distribution, use 2 or 3-way splitters at the base; one feed up the trunk, then separate runs up individual branches. This allows you to evenly split your lights whilst powering all your lights from one plug.'

If you have an evergreen tree, you can treat it similarly to adding lights to your indoor Christmas tree. Claire explains, 'With evergreens, always build light from the bottom up. Anchor your lights at the base of your tree, then spiral upwards through the foliage so the bulbs sit slightly within the branches rather than just hanging on the surface. This is how you get that soft, glowing depth instead of a flat layer of lights. As a guide, use around 100 lights per foot of tree height for a gentle sparkle, or up to 150 per foot for a full, storybook look.'

5. What colours work best?

(Image credit: Sparkle Lighting)

Whilst I'm definitely a colour lover when it comes to interiors, for outside lights I'm after a white, though not sure which to choose, but I love seeing multicoloured outdoor lights at Christmas, they do light up the dark evenings perfectly – I'm a little torn!

'While for years, the style-conscious insisted on warm white being the only acceptable Christmas lighting to present to the neighbours and passers-by, the tide has turned in recent years with bright and multi-coloured outdoor lights being embraced as a whimsical and fun choice,' explains Danielle.

The reason being, according to Danielle, is that while bright white can be a little hard on the eyes indoors, they can give a magical winter wonderland effect when transferred to the outdoors, particularly when backed by a genuine fall of snow or hard frost.'

If you adore colour outside and in, then you can go for multiples if you have plenty of trees and bushes to add lights to, or pick one single colour. 'When it comes to colour, it really depends on the look you’re trying to achieve,' says Jon. 'Multi-coloured lights are also a great option, and they’re becoming more popular again with people trying to capture the nostalgic and traditional feeling of Christmas from years ago. These suit all trees but look especially great on larger statement trees.'

6. Making a statement

(Image credit: Lights4Fun)

'Lighting isn’t just about the trees – it’s about creating a cohesive, magical scene. Pre-lit decorations add warmth and charm, helping to tie your outdoor display together,' says Naomi.

This suggestion has got me thinking about whether I could add more to my outdoor lighting scheme. With the beech trees covered beautifully by fairy lights, what else could I consider?

After a quick search, I've found some fabulous ideas, from snowmen to penguins, reindeer to polar bears. You can certainly add fun to complement your outdoor tree lighting.

7. Final top tips

(Image credit: Home Bargains)

There are a few considerations when you're starting to look at adding lights to your outdoor trees. 'If you do have a larger tree, you may need to use a ladder to reach the top or consider calling in professionals,' says Jon. 'When using a ladder, always make sure there is someone at the bottom to keep it steady and that it’s placed on firm, level ground. Take your time, avoid overstretching, and work slowly to ensure even light coverage.'

Another great top tip – which is also relevant to hanging your Christmas tree lights too – Claire advises always switching on your lights before you even consider hanging them. 'It sounds simple, but it’s the easiest way to spot any dead sections and, more importantly, you can see exactly how the lights will sit on the branches as you work. Whether it’s an evergreen or a bare-branched tree, lit cables are much easier to position evenly. And as ever: step back at dusk to make sure the tree is glowing from within.'

Shop outdoor lighting essentials

I'm now itching to get on with adding lights to my outdoor trees, and might even consider decorating the outside my home with lights too - is it too early?