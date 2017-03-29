Utility room storage is essential for keeping your utility and washing area tidy and clutter-free. The main use of a utility room is two-fold: Storage – both for the home and garden – and washing, usually clothing and outdoor equipment. While laundry room and utility room storage and has practical written all over it, it doesn’t have to be boring (promise!). Whether yours is for laundry, boots or potting up, keep your utility room super-efficient with these practical storage solutions.
There are lots of different ways to keep everything you store in your utility room neat, tidy and most importantly, accessible. Think about how you use your utility room – what you just store in the room and the items you use most days. Is your utility room an extension of your kitchen? Is it where you wash up or where you wash your clothes? Invest in relevant utility room storage to suit the needs of you and your household.
Don’t forget to really take your style into consideration as you plan your utility room space and remember that practicality doesn’t mean you have to shun your favourite looks. If you’re a country fan, go for wicker storage baskets. Sleek and chic utility room storage can be achieved with high gloss, colourful storage units and buckets. Traditionalists might like cream or grey units with built-in drawers for hiding everything away.
Think about where you can use on-wall storage, such as sturdy shelving either side of your utility room sink. This keeps washing products high out of reach of little people’s hands. If you mainly use your utility room for washing and drying clothes, you can get some fantastic retro laundry sacks to hide dirty laundry away. Consider things carefully before you start buying cabinetry. Thing about what you will need to store – cleaning appliances, utensils, laundry items or pet paraphernalia. Include one or two drawers in your cabinets to house all the small items, and don’t forget to make room for the bin and the recycling.
Whatever you’re after from your utility room storage, and however you make use of the extra room in your house, we have lots of ideas in our essential gallery round-up.
Try dresser style
Conquer the laundry load by ensuring everything is conveniently placed and within easy reach. Add character to your utility room with vintage-style storage. Position open shelving units and mini cupboards on worktops for a country dresser-like look. Try a wire-fronted cabinet, painted white, and use to store glassware. Keep less attractive utensils hidden in drawers underneath to establish a handy flower-arranging zone. Place freestanding units like these alongside fitted versions for the perfect mix of on-show and hidden-away storage essential to an efficient working space.
Get the look
Rediscover wash-house chic
Get a Victorian feel with large traditional fittings. If you have the space, create a drying area – a perfectly practical plan considering our British weather. Mount twin conventional towel rails on the wall and a vintage pulley airer on the ceiling for drying laundry up and out of the way. Source large-scale laundry baskets – these ones are in black metal for contrast – and make life easy by choosing a design with castors. Keep the look fresh with a palette of white and spring green.
Get the look
Get the look
Store away under stairs
Designate a little space under the stairs for your cleaning paraphernalia. A cupboard might not be a utility room, but optimise the space inside for household necessities and you’ll be amazed how organised your life will be. Use it for slimline equipment, such as a dustbin and dustpan and brush, and add a handy over-the-door rack that can hold all manner of dusters, cloths and brushes without taking up floor space. Choose colour co-ordinated items – even if you won’t see them when they’re hidden away, the mere fact that they’re co-ordinated will make you happy.
Get the look
Countrify your space
Make the most of a small utility room with endearing cottage features. Create pretty country style with a series of cupboards and drawers in Shaker-style cream cabinetry, allowing allocated space for every little thing. Go for pieces that have traditional metal tee hinges for added character and a practical butler sink for a touch of yesteryear. Bring in rustic accessories, such as this wirework basket with a heart motif for peg storage. It is always useful to have one big sink. You will always need somewhere to soak pans or clothes without encroaching on kitchen space.
Get the look
Find space for preloved finds
Add something a little different with reclaimed storage. Give a neutral utility room character with a wooden merchant’s chest or trunk large enough to store outdoor wear and blankets. It can also double as a boot store and bench seating. Use the free space above to hang a peg rail for coats. Source oversized enamel tins – they’re perfect for storing detergent.
Get the look
Weave a spell
Good storage will maximise space and put everything at your fingertips. Cubby hole storage is great for taming belongings but it can look untidy. This version with baskets is a smart compromise that makes it easy to access things, while bring a rustic mood that really looks the part in a country home. Utility room see a lot of wear so choose tough finishes, especially for the floor. Stone or porcelain is ideal.
Get the look
Hang about
In busy family homes there can be a lot of additional paraphernalia besides coats and shoes, including bikes, sports equipment and baby buggies. Create a drop-off point in the hallway with plenty of hangers and shelving.
Get the look
Big up those boots
Ensure footwear is close to hand with large open shelves. Forget cupboard doors on at least one unit in your Shaker cabinetry and break up the scheme by making a feature of footwear. Re-create a traditional utility-cum-boot room with period stone flooring and a practical butler sink. Line walls with cream tongue-and-groove panelling and go for soft sage cabinetry and a character wall pendant.
Get the look
Go behind the scenes
If you’re planning a kitchen extension and entertain frequently, consider apportioning an area for a utility. A room leading off the kitchen acts as backstage, providing somewhere for extra storage, dirty dishes or prep and cooking, improving the ambience of the kitchen itself and making it a more enjoyable setting for guests.
Get the look
Keep it open
Be practical with helpful open shelves rather than wall cabinets and keep everything in sight. Fit functional shelves for easy access and get creative with otherwise mundane supplies. Decanter detergent into attractive, easy-pour jars and label with vintage-style stickers. Display with attractive soaps and classic tins in various muted colours for a little hardworking rustic charm.
Get the look
Utilise a passage way
Turn a passage or hallway into a utility space with streamlined storage. Add a contemporary vibe by fitting tall, glossy cabinets in white to boost light levels and a cool grey geometric floor to visually elongate the space. Use a wall of floor-to-ceiling clean-lined storage to conceal a multitude of necessities – even a washing machine and laundry bin as shown here. Keep detergent supplies close to hand with fitted shelves above.
Make it fit for pets
A utility room can offer home comforts for pets without giving them the run of the house at night. Baskets, food and water bowls, and litter trays should have their own zones.
Get the look
Step outside
Find authentic materials with a touch of period charm and use them to transform an outhouse into a period-style wash room. Give new life to an old galvanised washtub and zinc-topped storage and team them with an elegant retro-print curtain. Include decorative wrought-iron shelves to channel turn-of-the-century style and add a hint of contemporary with an up-to-date yellow pendant light for a splash of sunny colour.
Get the look
Hidden asset
In a large kitchen, the laundry area can be separated from the rest of the space into a neat unit so that it can be easily closed away out of sight. This little laundry store has no airs or graces but has everything needed, from appliances to linen storage, in a well-organised package.
Opt for a rounded solution
Where no separate room is available, a corner of a kitchen can be used as a pantry. These doors are practical but also add character. In a smaller room, limit the number of materials you use. Simplicity creates a better sense of space and a more unified scheme.
Set up a system
Free up much needed space with personalised out-of-the-way storage. Design a simple, budget-friendly layout and include a large storage box for each family member or use labels to specify particular contents. Set them within reach on a high shelf to keep other surfaces clear. Look for a built-in unit featuring a deep basin and cupboards. Pick unusual tiles for an attractive splashback and a white worktop for streamlined wipe-ability. Make the shelf extra practical by choosing one with a fitted rail, and add a wall-hung extendable airer that allows you to dry clothes without taking up floor space.
Get the look
Wow with a walk-in wardrobe utility room storage
Not enough space in the bedroom? Turn a utility room into a dressing room by creating a handy walk-in wardrobe space.
Get the look
Clear the clutter
Separate your laundry in designated baskets to make doing the washing that little bit easier. This utility room uses open shelving – great for creating the illusion of space – to stash away freshly folded laundry as well as boxes for other utensils.
Get the look
Get creative
Anodised aluminium shelves are great for storing laundry products and tools. Make them unique by personalising them with paint and hanging them up in a quirky way.
Inject industrial style
Industrial storage is an original and highly practical storage solution for a utility room. This bakery trolley on casters is practical and easy to move around should you wish.
Get the look
Rethink cupboard storage
Storing watering cans and vases together will make it easier to find what you need. Use simple linen to line the shelves and help keep breakables in place and soak up any excess water. If you have a couple of favourite vases or watering cans, show them off on a window sill and create an appealing artisan look when seen from the inside and out.
Get the look
Keep it simple
Bring in baskets
Utility rooms are generally limited when it comes to space and storage, so use spare baskets or picnic hampers to store a selection of your small essentials. Not only will it save you money and the time and trouble of installing shelves, it will also add an instant hint of countryside charm.
Get the look
Spruce up with shelves
An open shelved cupboard will store a whole host of fundamentals for the organised utility room. Using a clip rack on the inside of a door keeps mops off the floor and dusters in place. Pale grey paint will not need re-painting as often as white and is still light enough that the room will not feel cramped or dark.
Get the look
Build-in storage
If you do not have a dedicated space or room to devote to all your utility requirements, it would be a good idea to adapt a cloakroom or boot room to house all your essentials. Cupboards lined with tongue and groove panelling can help to create a smart finish in this often-overlooked space.
Get the look
Revive a tired scheme with colour
Keep utility room surfaces free of clutter by wall-mounting practical items such as an iron and ironing board. Objects that you do not use every day can be stored out of the way but within reach on shelves. A compartmentalised laundry basket helps to ensure that whites, colours and delicates are kept separate.
Get the look
Make it country
Clever use of storage and well-organised essentials ensure a calm, multifunctional utility room where everything is conveniently placed and within easy reach. Combine natural materials such as wood and linen with a dark paint colour for a sophisticated look. Good order is key to the smooth running of this space, so don’t underestimate its importance.
Get the look
