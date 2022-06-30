British Gas is reopening its energy grant tomorrow - here’s what you need to know
Find out if you’re eligible to receive up to £1,500
With the cost-of-living crisis in full swing and news of home energy prices skyrocketing this year, it’s no surprise that we’re looking for ways to save money on energy bills in our households.
Tomorrow, Friday 1st June, the British Gas energy grant will be reopened. And you don’t even need to be a British Gas customer - anyone who meets the criteria can claim a grant worth £1,500 that won't need to be paid back.
British Gas energy grant
MoneySavingExpert (opens in new tab) founder, Martin Lewis, brought up the grant in his latest newsletter, advising anyone who meets the criteria to apply. He recently warned that energy bills could rise by a worrying £1,000 this winter. It's no surprise that learning how to keep your home warm in winter will be a concern for millions this year.
The government will be offering every household in England, Scotland and Wales £400 off their energy bills, but many need more help to avoid debilitating debt.
As well as the energy grant for all eligible households, British Gas has an additional separate fund for its own customers. With this it offers grants of between £250 and £750.
Both schemes require a number of checkboxes, including energy debts of £250 and higher, and less than £1,000 in savings.
You can apply for the British Gas energy grant here (opens in new tab), however in addition to these, there are a few other criteria you need to meet.
- You must live in England, Scotland or Wales
- You must not have received a grant from the British Gas Energy Trust within the last 2 years
- You must be seeking a grant to clear an outstanding debt on a current or open gas, electricity or dual fuel energy account in your name or be a member of that household. The energy account must relate to your main residence
- You have received help from a money advice agency
If you meet the criteria, make sure you put in an application.
Thea Babington-Stitt is a Content Editor on Ideal Home. Thea has been working across some of the UK’s leading interiors titles for nearly 10 years.
She started working on these magazines and websites after graduating from City University London with a Masters in Magazine Journalism. Before moving to Ideal Home, Thea was News and Features Editor at Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc and Country Homes & Interiors.
-
How to paint a room – 11 steps to transform your space with paint
Learn how to paint a room to give your space a bold new look or simply freshen up walls and woodwork
By Millie Hurst
-
Inside Harry Styles' former Hollywood home above Sunset Strip
The former One Directioner sold his enviable mansion above Sunset Strip in LA in 2019
By Heather Young
-
Blue and grey living room ideas - how to pair these two shades to perfection
Use these blue and grey living room ideas to create a calm and refreshing lounge
By Thea Babington-Stitt