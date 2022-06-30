British Gas is reopening its energy grant tomorrow - here’s what you need to know

With the cost-of-living crisis in full swing and news of home energy prices skyrocketing this year, it’s no surprise that we’re looking for ways to save money on energy bills in our households.

Tomorrow, Friday 1st June, the British Gas energy grant will be reopened. And you don’t even need to be a British Gas customer - anyone who meets the criteria can claim a grant worth £1,500 that won't need to be paid back.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Colin Poole)

British Gas energy grant

MoneySavingExpert (opens in new tab) founder, Martin Lewis, brought up the grant in his latest newsletter, advising anyone who meets the criteria to apply. He recently warned that energy bills could rise by a worrying £1,000 this winter. It's no surprise that learning how to keep your home warm in winter will be a concern for millions this year.

The government will be offering every household in England, Scotland and Wales £400 off their energy bills, but many need more help to avoid debilitating debt.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

As well as the energy grant for all eligible households, British Gas has an additional separate fund for its own customers. With this it offers grants of between £250 and £750.

Both schemes require a number of checkboxes, including energy debts of £250 and higher, and less than £1,000 in savings.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

You can apply for the British Gas energy grant here (opens in new tab), however in addition to these, there are a few other criteria you need to meet.

You must live in England, Scotland or Wales

You must not have received a grant from the British Gas Energy Trust within the last 2 years

You must be seeking a grant to clear an outstanding debt on a current or open gas, electricity or dual fuel energy account in your name or be a member of that household. The energy account must relate to your main residence

You have received help from a money advice agency

If you meet the criteria, make sure you put in an application.