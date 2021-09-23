Shopping Edit – 8 space-savvy floating shelves for modern homes

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Floating shelves are a sleek and simple storage solution. Their no-fuss design means that unsightly shelf brackets and nails are hidden, which works particularly well for modern, minimalist or contemporary schemes. Plus, you can use them anywhere in your home, whether floor space is a premium or you have a ton of room to work with. Floating shelves can also double as bedside tables or dressing tables in some cases, for a clever (and budget-friendly) solution.

Most floating shelf designs are available in different lengths and widths, making them a fuss-free option to hang above alcoves and furniture. Some people use floating shelves atop a radiator to double as storage, or, you could use a floating shelf inside a hallway to double as a console table. See, the possibilities are endless. Plus, storage shelves come in a variety of finishes from glossy white to matt grey and natural wood, as well as a mix of materials, to ensure you’ll find something to suit your taste.

Whether you’re after chunky wood shelving for a striking statement, or you’re in favour of a sleek, plain design, whatever the room you are decorating you’ll be inspired by the Ideal Home pick of the top floating shelves. They’re worth charging your drill for…

The best floating shelves

1. Dunelm Oak Floating Shelf

Looking for an oak floating shelf? Don’t want to spend an arm and a leg? This is the one you need. It’s easy to fit and light in colour so as to subtly carry your clutter. It’s also made of wood, and it would be great for a kids bedroom – or your home office. It can hold anything from books to candles and plants, all while boasting a minimalist look. The wood is also textured for extra effect. This floating shelf is available in three different lengths – 60cm, 80cm and 120cm – plus, it starts at the very reasonable price tag of £12.

Buy now: Oak Floating Shelf, £12 – £20, Dunelm

2. Habitat Jak 80cm Floating Shelf



We’re big fans of this grey floating shelf from Habitat – whether your home is flurried with grey furniture and decor or not, it’ll blend right in. It boasts a glossy finish for a modern look, and to make them look shiny and new. This shelf is said to be easy to assemble, plus each Jak shelf has a weight limit of 8kg. For collectables and more…

Buy now: Habitat Jak 80cm Floating Shelf, £18, Habitat

3. Mack + Milo Floating Shelf

Two shelves come included in this set, for the ultimate space-savvy – and budget-friendly – storage solution. Each shelf boasts three areas to hold anything from books to plants and more, whilst they are uniquely shaped so as to add something different to your walls. Display them together or in separate rooms, and maximise your storage space using just a few screws. They come in your choice of white, anthracite, burgundy, mustard or turqouise and they are made from sturdy manufactured wood. With a 14kg weight capacity each, they ought to stand the test of time in your bedroom, living room or even home office.

Buy now: Mack + Milo Floating Shelf, £36.99 for both, Wayfair

4. Umbra Showcase Floating Shelves

Available in your choice of black or white, these mini floating shelves are perfect for perching one item atop. Whether that be a trophy, a photo frame with a memorable moment inside or a plant you are proud of. Display them together for a clean, modern look, and play around with them to place them wherever you like on your wall. Three shelves come in one pack, and each one can hold up to 1.1kg. With a glossy finish, they are made of MDF with a sturdy stainless steel mounting frame.

Buy now: Umbra Showcase Floating Shelves, £15 for all three, John Lewis & Partners

5. Chill House Ltd Rustic Floating Shelf

This small business on Etsy sells the most gorgeous solid wood floating shelves. They’re chunky, too, with a wax finish, plus you can choose from a range of finishes to complement your home decor. From antique pine to natural oak, dark oak, Tudor oak, teak or walnut. This way, you can tailor your new floating shelf to blend in with your other wooden furniture – or wooden flooring. If you are in search of a high-quality floating shelf, then this is it. The best part? They use some of the world’s finest pine to create your shelf, that’s sourced from sustainable sawmills from across Europe. All shelves have a depth of 22cm whilst you can select a length from 40 to 200cm.

Buy now: Chill House Ltd Rustic Floating Shelf, from £25, Etsy

6. IKEA LACK Wall Shelf

How could we curate a list of the best floating shelves without including IKEA’s trusty LACK option? Everyone in the country has probably owned one of these floating shelves at some point in their life, and it’s a good job too: they are sturdy, budget-friendly and all-around brilliant. They come in your choice of white, black-brown, oak effect, white stained oak effect or white gloss. No brackets are necessary for this shelf, obviously, whilst it’s made using fibreboard with a particleboard frame and a 100% recycled honeycomb paper filling. A clear acrylic lacquer gives each shelf a soft finish. You can buy LACK shelves in a range of sizes, from 30cm in length to 190cm. LACK shelves are 26cm in depth.

Buy now: LACK Wall Shelf, from £5, IKEA

7. Kartell Bookworm Shelf



The artistic and flexible Bookworm Shelf is made from highly durable plastics. With sections for separating and storing your items neatly, this shelf can be warped into any shape you like, whether a spiral or a squiggly line. How does it work? Bookends are dotted across the shelf to hold your items in place – or to place your items atop. It’ll certainly make a statement, whether used to hold books or the kids cuddly toys, and you can choose between five colourways. These include striking red or cobalt blue, modern aluminium or matt white, or go for black for a bold effect. This shelf can impressively enough hold up to 10kg on each support. It comes in three sizes, with the smallest size boasting 7 bookends, the next with 11 and the largest has a whopping 17 bookends.

Buy now: Kartell Bookworm Shelf, from £303, Heal’s

8. The Oak & Rope Company Personalised Oak Floating Shelf

Engraved with the words of your choice, ‘My favourite plants’, ‘Jude’s toys’ or even a memorable quote, this personalised floating shelf is certainly unique. Its design makes a stunning way to display your photographs or art, too. You can choose for it to be hollowed out or as per a normal shelf all on one level, whilst it’s eco-friendly and made of solid oak. Not just that but look at the thickness – impressive! It comes with special floating shelf brackets and is 110cm in length as standard. Though bespoke orders are welcome…

Buy now: The Oak & Rope Company Personalised Oak Floating Shelf, £275, Not on the High Street