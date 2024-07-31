Having trouble staying cool while wfh? I tested two personal fans to see which worked best

If there's one item I'm always bound to have to hand, so to speak, it's a fan, and my latest hyper focus has been on finding the best one for keeping me cool at work. Enter – the Amazon desk fan vs John Lewis handheld fan debate.

While both the best portable air conditioners and the best fans are the more common and, let's be frank, effective ways of staying cool, calm and collected in a heatwave, not everyone has the space or budget to invest. Even if you do have a good standing fan, chances are it's in your bedroom like mine is, and you simply don't want to have to lug it from room to room.

For the past few years I've sworn by a nifty John Lewis number, in fact most of the Ideal Home team own at least one, but this summer I wanted to ensure I wasn't missing out on any better options, so after a browse online I settled on a slimline desk fan from Amazon. Here's how the two personal cooling methods stack up against one another...

The John Lewis handheld fan

(Image credit: John Lewis & Partners)

The Anyday Handheld fan is something of a modern John Lewis icon, you're more likely than not to see a few in use when on any form of public transport during the warmer months.

The model is a USB-rechargeable device that you can then use wirelessly. it's designed so you can (as the name suggests) hold it in your hands when you're on the go, or use the fold-out stand incorporated in the handle so you can set it on a table.

When it use you can choose between 3 speed settings depending on how much power you need to get cool, but it is surprisingly quiet. In heatwaves I've been known to prop one up next to me in bed to get cool air right at my face as I wind down – for this reason, the fan is a must-pack for holidays in warmer countries.

(Image credit: John Lewis & Partners)

It's very light, so easy to take around with you, plus the range of colours mean you can pick one to suit your style. I own two which I alternate depending on the occasion (or my outfit) - a white, and a turquoise one from a former collection, and the colourways do vary year to year. Left in stock currently you have the option of white, sage green and sunshine yellow.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Usually at £12, the fan is clearly a bargain, but it's currently at 30% off, making it just £8.40. I'm not the only fan or the fan, either, as it boasts 4.9 out of 5 stars from 1,650 reviews.

'Superb piece of kit,' writes one reviewer. 'Easily fits into a travel bag. Hand held or self standing makes it most effective for such a sturdy and well priced product. Loved it so much I bought another for the future!'

'This is the best hand held fan I have purchased in along time, ideal for hot weather and cooling hot flushes, this was a good buy at a very good price,' echoed another happy customer.

The Amazon fan

(Image credit: Amazon)

As much as I love my John Lewis option, I recently went on a mission to ensure it was still the best one for me. The alternative I eventually plumped for was a USB powered desk fan from Amazon.

While also using a USB for its power, this model runs off this energy, so it must remain connected to work. This means that you can't use it on the go, but it's ideal for using at your desk, bedside table or make-up table if you, too, get frustrated with trying to apply make-up with a hot face.

(Image credit: Future/Thea Babington-Stitt)

Like the John Lewis, this fan has 3 speeds, and the design means you can tilt it in any degree you like, rather than the prescribed options of the handheld one. It's equally light and slimline so while, again, you couldn't use it on the go, it is very easy to transport.

While it does advertise itself as silent, no fan truly is, however it is quieter than the John Lewis one, and one of the quietest fans I've tested.

There's a range of five colourways, the apricot which I have (in reality closer to a soft cream), black, dark green with orange accents, grey and pink. As with many Amazon buys, prices vary based on colour, so they range from £8.99 to £10.99 depending on which you choose.

The overall rating, while not at the heights of the John Lewis fan, is very good, at 4.3 stars from 1,788 ratings. 'This fan is perfect for on your desk and works great! Small, compact and powerful! USB powered, very quiet with various settings too. Can change direction easily too. Would recommend,' said one reviewer.

'My colleagues all asked where I got it and took pictures of it to try buy their own ones,' added another.

(Image credit: Future/Thea Babington-Stitt)

Final thoughts

Overall, if you were only able to buy ine I'd advise the John Lewis. This is thanks to its wireless use and the fact I've been using the same one for over three years with no problems. The Amazon option is a more recent purchase so I cant really speak to its longevity just yet.

However, if you are looking for a desk-specific fan, it's worth bearing in mind that the Amazon fan is my preferred for that use, so I will be using both in different ways going forward.