Aldi is selling a dupe for Next's genius space-saving floor lamp but at a third of the price

Aldi shelved lamp in pale pine with linen shade
(Image credit: Aldi)
If you ask us, at least one good floor lamp is essential for creating a relaxed living space, as it’s all about having options and not depending on the Big Light. As much as we love lamp o’clock, a bulky lamp doesn’t always appeal when you’re decorating a small space, and they’re often expensive.

Aldi is here with a solution in the form of a minimalist, light wooden lamp with built-in shelving. Its two little shelves are ideal for displaying houseplants and other decorative pieces.

And it’s a bargain living room lighting idea at just £69.99, considering similar models like one from Next cost nearer the £200 mark.

Aldi shelved lamp in pale pine with linen shade

(Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi shelved floor lamp 

The Aldi Wooden Shelved Floor Lamp (opens in new tab) has a modern and sleek design, made of pine wood with a white linen shade. Reviews on the Aldi website praise its sturdiness and affordability, although many point out that it’s not the easiest to put together. 

As well as brightening up your living room, the Aldi shelved lamp offers storage ideas with surfaces for a tray with candles, reed diffusers, plants - or your cup of tea while reading. It’ll free up space on mantlepieces, windowsills and coffee tables, perfect if you’re planning some Halloween decorations already.

Aldi shelved lamp in pale pine with linen shade

(Image credit: Aldi)

If your houseplant collection is getting out of control, the Aldi shelved floor lamp provides a stylish home for them, bringing a biophilic feel to your space.

The lamp is available to pre-order now and should be on its way to you by August 21st. There’s also a darker wood version if that’s more your style, but don’t be afraid of mixing wood tones, as this can create an informal and interesting look.

Next shelved floor lamp

Next shelved lamp in pale pine with linen shade

(Image credit: Next)

Next’s shelved floor lamp could be better suited to your space if you want to incorporate a more industrial feel. In contrast to Aldi’s Scandi-inspired style made of pine, this lamp has a solid black metal frame that will create a nice balance when placed alongside soft furnishings.

While this second lamp has a slightly more grown-up vibe and long-wearing look, this is reflected in the price. Which would you go for?

