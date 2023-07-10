These are the 5 things I'll be bulk buying on Amazon Prime Day to save money all year round

It's no secret that bulk buying is synonymous with getting the most bang for your buck. You pay the initial higher price upfront, yes – but then you get to sit back and relax knowing that you're not only saving quite a bit of money in the long run but also endless trips to the supermarket. It's a win-win.

Seeing as Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching, we don't think there's a better time to get your bulk buying done than the 11th and 12th of July 2023 when all the deals will be live. Here are the things I always bulk buy from Amazon – and when you realise just how much you're saving, you'll want to do the same too.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Malcolm Menzies)

5 things I'll be bulk buying this Amazon Prime Day

To preface, I live in a flat in London and unfortunately don't have the luxury of a car. So, my only options are to take the bus or walk to my local supermarket. However, while I can brave the commute with my weekly food shop, there are some things I'd rather not lug home with me.

So I've opted to just bulk-buy them from Amazon to save me the extra legwork.

Hexeal White Vinegar (10L) | £10.99 at Amazon If you're one to favour more natural cleaning hacks, then we're sure you know full well how effective a cleaning agent white vinegar is. Given all the ways you can clean with white vinegar, we know how in demand this household essential is, so bulk-buying only makes sense. This will save you a year's worth of having to buy white vinegar (you're welcome).

Bakings Soda, Sodium Bicarbonate (5KG Bucket) | £16.85 at Amazon When we talk about natural cleaning methods, white vinegar and bicarb more or less are always grouped in the same category. So if I'm bulk-buying white vinegar, best believe I'm doing the same with bicarb. You can finally say goodbye to those tiny little containers of supermarket-bought bicarb because this will last you up to a year!

Presto! 2-Ply Embossed Toilet Tissues 45 Rolls (5 Packs of 9) | £25.19 at Amazon We know there's nothing quite as humbling as having to commute home carrying a huge pack of toilet roll. It's not very glamorous, to say the least. However, bulk-buying toilet roll will save you from having to worry about a lack thereof of it for at least 6 months. No more emergency trips to the supermarket in the late hours of the evening!

Variety Pack: 100 Nespresso Compatible Pods | £27.49 at Amazon If you're an avid coffee drinker in need of a quick fix, then the best pod coffee machines are the perfect addition to any kitchen. If you're tired of constantly running out of pods or just want to try some new flavours, this variety pack of 100 capsules will set you back just 27p a capsule.

Finish Quantum Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets | was £27.00 now £13.78 at Amazon If you have a dishwasher at home then you know how frustrating it can be when you run out but are left with a huge load of dirty dishes. This pack of 100 dishwasher tablets from Finish is on offer right now and will only set you back 14p per wash.

Seeing as we not only save money but also time by choosing to bulk-buy, best believe we'll be riding this train for as long as it lets us so we can continue to enjoy great savings and no-stress shopping.

Will you be joining us on the bulk-buying side this Amazon Prime Day?