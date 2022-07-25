Barbiecore is the nostalgic new trend we should all be taking inspiration from

Cottagecore, carnivalcore, cluttercore – there are all sorts of home decor trends floating around to inspire us to have a bit of fun with our decor. But we think the newest trend – Barbiecore – may just be the most quirky, and potentially most fabulous, one of them all.

'Barbiecore' has recently emerged as both a popular interior and fashion trend, largely inspired by Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's upcoming live-action Barbie film (we've all see those Ryan Gosling pictures). The love for pink has been reinforced by recently opened Jimmy Choo cafe – which is neon pink and gold from top to bottom.

But it's the film that has arguably spawned the 90's-esque hot-pink aesthetic, which is now inspiring interior design choices around the world.

So what is Barbiecore all about?

What is Barbiecore?

As the name suggests, Barbiecore is inspired by the woman herself, Mattel's most popular doll, Barbie.

The playful trend is all about pink, pink and more pink – and all adjacent shades of the colour too. Think magenta, bright orange, and more subtle pastel pinks.

'It’s fair to say this trend is not for the faint hearted,' Tash Bradley, Lick’s (opens in new tab) Head of Interior Design and Colour Psychologist, admitted. 'It’s a bold and nostalgic trend where you’ve got to be ready to stand out.'

(Image credit: Lick)

While it may seem intimidating at first, at the heart of the Barbiecore trend is the idea of having fun with either your interiors.

Etsy's (opens in new tab) trend expert, Dayna Isom Johnson, explained, 'A much-welcomed mood-booster after the last few years, ‘Barbiecore’ is all about embracing vibrant hues – particularly the doll’s signature hot pink – in everyday life.

'The ‘Barbiecore’ trend is a great opportunity to experiment with playful motifs too – like hearts, daisies, and squiggles – to bring a touch of childhood nostalgia to your home.'

How to incorporate the Barbiecore trend into your home

Don't worry – taking inspiration from the trend doesn't have to mean you need to turn your home into a real-life replica of Barbie's dreamhouse.

(Image credit: Carpetright)

As with any trend, you can pick and choose as many aspects of the look as you like in your own home, and embrace it in a bigger way, or in smaller, more subtle design choices.

If you're feeling brave, Dayna suggested, 'This trend fully embodies maximalism and going ‘all out’ – so don’t be afraid to incorporate as many different shades of pink as you can into your space.'

However, if the idea of re-designing your entire space doesn't appeal, you can factor it in in much more achievable ways. Rhiannon Johns, interior designer and Brand Manager at Piglet in Bed (opens in new tab) said, 'Even though Barbie is notoriously known for her hot pink aesthetic, it's not the only way to embrace this trend. Instead, you can add soft interiors into your room, such as blush pink bedding, which can be paired perfectly with richer shades such as rouge red, to add a luxurious feel to your space.'

(Image credit: AluSplash)

Lou Petersen, Head of Design, at DFS (opens in new tab), also suggested that accessories can be a great way into this vibrant trend, without committing to an entirely pink living room.

'You can either go all out, as Barbie herself would, by painting walls in pink (a brave paint idea), or keep it a little more subtle by opting for a neutral décor and introducing statement pink furniture and accessories,' she said. 'Accessories and finishing touches are key to perfecting the nostalgic glamour of the Barbiecore trend.'

'Think fluffy white sofa cushions and rugs, glass tables, gold finishes – and why not string up a white feather boa, a disco ball and an old school pink telephone to really bring back that 90’s feel.'