Can the colour of your home affect SAD? The experts say yes, and these are the colours you should be using

The temperature has dropped, the weather has taken a turn for the worse and the days are getting darker. Despite the parts of winter we enjoy - cosy evenings, comfort food and Christmas - there’s no denying this time of year can get us down.

SAD - or seasonal affective disorder - is defined as a type of depression that comes and goes in a seasonal pattern, according to the NHS. It usually peaks around this time of year and it is why using tricks to improve your wellbeing in Autumn can be so important.

In a recent survey by YesColours , 78% of participants counted themselves as suffering with ‘winter blues’ and 89% confirmed that the short days impact their mood.

But did you know your choice in colour scheme can also have an affect on your mood - especially over winter when we have less light. It may sound strange - isn’t colour simply a style choice? However, colour psychology and how it bounces lights around a space can all feed into how a colour makes you feel.

What is seasonal depression?

‘SAD is the experience of a very low mood or depression which occurs from autumn to spring time in accordance with the weather. It is not clear why some people other than others are affected but studies show women are more affected than men, younger persons more so than older persons and those living further north or south of the equator where in the autumn/winter the sun shines for shorter periods during the day,’ says Dr Alexis Missick, GP at UK Meds .

It’s important to say that depression is not something we should take lightly. If you believe you have SAD and are struggling to cope, the NHS recommends reaching out to your GP to access support.

‘It is well known that colour impacts mood. For example, lighter colours, such as white or other light shades, can reflect more natural light and create brighter living spaces, which can help to improve general mood,’ says clinical psychologist Dr. Gurpreet Kaur .

‘It’s important to note that our relationship between colour and mood is a little more complex and there is no one rule to fit everyone. Colours have different meanings to us based on individual perceptions, cultural associations, and personal experiences.’

What colours should you avoid?

If you're looking to give your walls a lick of mood boosting paint, then you're probably wondering which colours to use - or rather, which colours to avoid…

‘Stay away from pure, stark white as it will make your space look colder and unwelcoming during the dark seasons,’ says Emma Bestley, Co-founder and Creative Director, YesColours

‘Any type of grey or crisp, bright white colour will add even more cold tones to your space, while the ultimate goal for the darker months is, in fact, to bring warmth into your home.

‘The same applies to cooler blue shades, so if blue is your go-to colour, make sure the paint you pick has warm undertones to it - they will absorb the natural light coming through the windows and spread it across the room like a warm hug.

‘Another rule to stick by is to avoid dark, overly saturated shades, such as browns, dark blues and dark greens.

‘While blue and green are generally uplifting colours, their dark equivalents will bring in the gloominess of the dark seasons, affecting your mood and contributing to lower energy levels.’

What colours should you chose?

If we’re avoiding crisp cold tones, then you'll probably think warmth is the answer - and you’d be correct.

‘If cloudy skies aren’t doing it for you, we recommend sun-kissed orange tones. They are brilliant, not only for warming up but also for brightening a space. The colour of sunsets and sunrises instantly adds a joyful warmth to any space and has a positive impact on your mental well-being, especially if you're familiar with seasonal affective disorder,’ says Emma.

Neutrals can also make an effective palette according to Chris White, colour expert at Ronseal .

‘Natural colours including greens and blues also help with mood-boosting through their associations with being outdoors and among nature. During the colder months, we typically spend less time outdoors, so by using natural colour tones you can help to bring the outdoors inside,’ he says.

With the winter months fast approaching, will you be trying these mood boosting colour schemes?

