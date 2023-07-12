Succulents ahoy! We will definitely be snapping up these bargain succulent plants on Amazon Prime Day

Are you obsessed with succulents? You're in luck: there are plenty of bargain succulent plants up for grabs this Amazon Prime Day.

The shopping event ends tonight, so you don't have long to make all of your succulent garden ideas a reality – but there is still plenty of time to stock up on succulent plants (and paraphernalia) so that you can fill up your DIY greenhouse.

Here, then, is our pick of the best succulent plants available to buy on Amazon. You are welcome.

The bargain succulent plants we will be buying this Prime Day

Ready to cash in on one of the biggest garden trends around?

Time to get shopping for all things succulent-related, we think...

Indoor Succulents Plant Mix (6 plants)| was £16.99, now £15.19 at Amazon Fancy adding six succulent babies to your collection? This bargain buy allows you to do just that, providing you with a collection of tried-and-tested air plants in 5.5cm pots – perfect for popping on a windowsill!

Plant Theatre So Succulent Kit | was £9.79, now £8.29 at Amazon Fancy growing your own succulent plants from scratch? This kit contains everything you could possibly need to do so, including 6 Peat Growing Biodegradable Pots, 6 Peat Discs (that expand when watered!), 6 Plant Markers, 2 sachets of Vermiculite, and, of course, those all-important seeds...

Sempervivum Mixed Pack of 6 | was £19.99, now £14.99 at Amazon These pretty, hardy perennial plants look fantastic in pots or hidden between rocks – and now you can buy six ready-grown plants from one of Amazon's gardening experts. Win!

Warmplus 6.5CM Ceramic Succulent Plant Pots | was £11.99, now £9.59 at Amazon The plants aren't included in this deal, but these pretty ceramic pots are perfect if you have any succulent plants in need of a new home – not least of all because of their excellent drainage holes and accompanying bamboo trays.

Lewondr Succulent Pots | was £18.99, now £16.99 at Amazon Whether you're buying them as a gift or for yourself, these sweet little succulents come in pots emblazoned with positive affirmations. Which means, quite simply, you should feel brilliant about yourself whenever you take a gander at them...

Coco and Perlite Potting Mix | was £7.99, now £5.99 at Amazon Overwatering your succulents is the very worst watering mistakes you can make, but this mixture is specifically designed to capture and retain nutrients – which means that you can feed your babies without drowning them.

YUNSTK Mix Horticultural Lava Rock | was £11.99, now £9.59 at Amazon Before planting succulents into garden soil, improve the drainage by adding in horticultural grit. These porous lava rocks will do that job and more, also helping to retain soil moisture and provide essential plant nutrients.

Mcbazel Soil Meter | was £14.69, now £11.60 at Amazon This moisture probe takes all the guesswork out of your checking the moisture of the soil, being easy to read and doing the least damage to the roots.

With all of those tempting succulent deals for us to sink our teeth into, it's little wonder we're busily clearing room on our bathroom windowsill.

We just need to make sure we read up on how often we should water succulents before we get started in earnest, as we wouldn't want to drown our new arrivals...