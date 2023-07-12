Succulents ahoy! We will definitely be snapping up these bargain succulent plants on Amazon Prime Day

If you love succulents, then you will love these Amazon Prime Day deals

Houseplants stored within Utilitarian glass jars
(Image credit: Polly Eltes Photography/Future Publishing Ltd)
Kayleigh Dray
By Kayleigh Dray
published

Are you obsessed with succulents? You're in luck: there are plenty of bargain succulent plants up for grabs this Amazon Prime Day.

The shopping event ends tonight, so you don't have long to make all of your succulent garden ideas a reality – but there is still plenty of time to stock up on succulent plants (and paraphernalia) so that you can fill up your DIY greenhouse.

Here, then, is our pick of the best succulent plants available to buy on Amazon. You are welcome.

Succulents in stones inset into decking edging

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jamie Mason)

The bargain succulent plants we will be buying this Prime Day

Ready to cash in on one of the biggest garden trends around?

Time to get shopping for all things succulent-related, we think...

Indoor Succulents Plant Mix (6 plants)| was £16.99,

Indoor Succulents Plant Mix (6 plants)| was £16.99, now £15.19 at Amazon

Fancy adding six succulent babies to your collection? This bargain buy allows you to do just that, providing you with a collection of tried-and-tested air plants in 5.5cm pots – perfect for popping on a windowsill!

View Deal
Plant Theatre So Succulent Kit | was £9.79,

Plant Theatre So Succulent Kit | was £9.79, now £8.29 at Amazon

Fancy growing your own succulent plants from scratch? This kit contains everything you could possibly need to do so, including 6 Peat Growing Biodegradable Pots, 6 Peat Discs (that expand when watered!), 6 Plant Markers, 2 sachets of Vermiculite, and, of course, those all-important seeds...

View Deal
Sempervivum Mixed Pack of 6 | was £19.99,

Sempervivum Mixed Pack of 6 | was £19.99, now £14.99 at Amazon

These pretty, hardy perennial plants look fantastic in pots or hidden between rocks – and now you can buy six ready-grown plants from one of Amazon's gardening experts. Win!

View Deal
Warmplus 6.5CM Ceramic Succulent Plant Pots | was £11.99,

Warmplus 6.5CM Ceramic Succulent Plant Pots | was £11.99, now £9.59 at Amazon

The plants aren't included in this deal, but these pretty ceramic pots are perfect if you have any succulent plants in need of a new home – not least of all because of their excellent drainage holes and accompanying bamboo trays.

View Deal
Lewondr Succulent Pots | was £18.99,

Lewondr Succulent Pots | was £18.99, now £16.99 at Amazon

Whether you're buying them as a gift or for yourself, these sweet little succulents come in pots emblazoned with positive affirmations. Which means, quite simply, you should feel brilliant about yourself whenever you take a gander at them...

View Deal
Coco and Perlite Potting Mix  | was £7.99,

Coco and Perlite Potting Mix  | was £7.99, now £5.99 at Amazon

Overwatering your succulents is the very worst watering mistakes you can make, but this mixture is specifically designed to capture and retain nutrients – which means that you can feed your babies without drowning them. 

View Deal
YUNSTK Mix Horticultural Lava Rock | was £11.99,

YUNSTK Mix Horticultural Lava Rock | was £11.99, now £9.59 at Amazon

Before planting succulents into garden soil, improve the drainage by adding in horticultural grit. These porous lava rocks will do that job and more, also helping to retain soil moisture and provide essential plant nutrients.

View Deal
Mcbazel Soil Meter | was £14.69,

Mcbazel Soil Meter | was £14.69, now £11.60 at Amazon

This moisture probe takes all the guesswork out of your checking the moisture of the soil, being easy to read and doing the least damage to the roots.

View Deal

With all of those tempting succulent deals for us to sink our teeth into, it's little wonder we're busily clearing room on our bathroom windowsill.

We just need to make sure we read up on how often we should water succulents before we get started in earnest, as we wouldn't want to drown our new arrivals...

Kayleigh Dray
Kayleigh Dray
Acting Content Editor

Kayleigh Dray became Ideal Home’s Acting Content Editor in the spring of 2023, and is very excited to get to work. She joins the team after a decade-long career working as a journalist and editor across a number of leading lifestyle brands, both in-house and as a freelancer.  

