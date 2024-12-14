If you own a cat you then need this tree skirt - it will stop any moggy-related disasters this Christmas
Cat tunnel tree skirts are changing the game this festive season
If you own a cat, then you’re probably already well versed in the sense of dread felt if your kitty takes an interest in your Christmas tree. From eating pine needs to scaling the tree, our feline friends can wreak havoc on our Christmas trees.
But there is a solution - your Christmas tree skirt can double as a den for the cats. Of all Christmas decorating ideas, finding one that is practical as well as pretty feels like a big win.
Influencers across social media have been showcasing their trees with this unique twist. Their tree skirts have been adapted to suit their cats. It looks like a fluffy tunnel, with a discreet hole, so the cats can entertain themselves without causing havoc to their tree.
Use a large cat tunnel to wrap around your Christmas tree for cats to hid and play in. The tree will rest in the middle, free from your cat's claws.
Also known as a doughnut tunnel, the skirt is made up of faux fir and nestles comfortably around the tree. It may be one of the more unusual Christmas tree trends we've seen doing the rounds this year.
Faux fir tree skirts have been popular this year, making the fluffy doughnut trend a viable stylish option for your home. Retailers such as Dunelm are offering a Faux Fur Tree Skirt in grey for £15. I have even seen a hot pink Habitat tree skirt for £7.50 which is a fab choice for anyone looking to go bold this year.
The difference with the doughnut tunnel is that it is completely hollow, leaving plenty of space for your cat to run around, hide or simply relax.
Any cat owners can confirm that cats love to sit in the most unusual of places. My own cat seems to find the fruit bowl particularly comfortable. They like small, cosy spaces for naps as it feels warm and safe - which is why the cat-proof tree skirt seems to be a big hit with our feline friends.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
However, social media seems a little divided. With some users commenting their concern on a TikTok post by @_toe..beans_.
‘I feel like it could either be genius or dangerous,’ said one.
‘My cat would drag the tree around,’ said another.
@_toe..beans_ ♬ Swaggy Christmas - Official Sound Studio
Ideal Home contributor and interior stylist Laurie Davidson has invested in a doughnut tunnel and found her cats love it.
‘It’s the first time I’ve bought one but it’s ideal as it stops them getting under the tree and eating the pine needles or trying to climb it!’ she said.
‘They also like hiding in it and jumping out on each other, so it’s a great play too as well, or a little hidey hole if they want to escape the Christmas chaos.
‘I think because they’re so fluffy, it’s nice to then style your tree in an equally cosy fashion. You could get some faux fur baubles or little felt decorations that are really popular this year. And even a new matching cosy cushion for the sofa to tie in the look.’
The doughnut tunnel is practical and stylish and perhaps the key to keeping your cats out of your Christmas tree this year - will you be trying it?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
This under-used air fryer function could cut hours of your Christmas dinner cooking time on the day - here's how
If you always find yourself pushed for cooking time on Christmas Day, this air fryer setting might be the way around it
By Molly Cleary
-
'I love to have vintage baubles and lots of candles all around the house'
These homeowners have blended vintage and modern pieces to achieve a unique look
By Alison Davidson
-
Experts explain why your bed base affects how your mattress feels – and what to do about it
Opting for a divan bed or a bedstead can significantly affect how your mattress feels. We explain why and how to choose the right bed frame for you
By Zoë Phillimore
-
I just found the perfect hack to make a sparse Christmas tree look fuller – and it’s both easy and budget-friendly
This is the answer to a sparse-looking artificial Christmas tree that you've been looking for
By Sara Hesikova
-
Hula Hoop wreaths are all over social media this Christmas - this showstopping look is easier to create than it looks too
Impress your guests with a super-sized wreath this Christmas
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Gift-wrapping experts have called it - this is the colour you should be wrapping your presents with this Christmas to add a luxury flourish
It's easy to see why this colour is trending...
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Half Christmas trees are the space-saving trend perfect for your tiny living room - interior experts reveal how to style them at home
This type of tree may take up less space, but it certainly still makes an impact
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How often should you wash your decorative cushions and throws? It’s a lot more than you think, according to experts
It's OK to admit you've never washed them (we promise)
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Presenter Kirstie Allsopp reveals her top Christmas Day tip – calling it a 'complete game changer' for her family
Take the stress out of Christmas
By Rebecca Knight
-
TK Maxx is selling discounted Diptyque candles for £45 - here’s where you can scoop up the best deals if your local store is sold out
Snap up your favourite statement scents at a discounted price
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Bows are this festive season’s hottest trend – these are the 14 best Christmas bow ideas to elevate your Christmas decor
This Christmas trend is everywhere this festive season – and there are so many ways in which you can embrace it
By Sara Hesikova