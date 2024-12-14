If you own a cat you then need this tree skirt - it will stop any moggy-related disasters this Christmas

If you own a cat, then you’re probably already well versed in the sense of dread felt if your kitty takes an interest in your Christmas tree. From eating pine needs to scaling the tree, our feline friends can wreak havoc on our Christmas trees.

But there is a solution - your Christmas tree skirt can double as a den for the cats. Of all Christmas decorating ideas , finding one that is practical as well as pretty feels like a big win.

Influencers across social media have been showcasing their trees with this unique twist. Their tree skirts have been adapted to suit their cats. It looks like a fluffy tunnel, with a discreet hole, so the cats can entertain themselves without causing havoc to their tree.

Odoland Large Cat Tunnel Toy With Plush Cat Bed £42.99 at Amazon Use a large cat tunnel to wrap around your Christmas tree for cats to hid and play in. The tree will rest in the middle, free from your cat's claws.

Also known as a doughnut tunnel, the skirt is made up of faux fir and nestles comfortably around the tree. It may be one of the more unusual Christmas tree trends we've seen doing the rounds this year.

Faux fir tree skirts have been popular this year, making the fluffy doughnut trend a viable stylish option for your home. Retailers such as Dunelm are offering a Faux Fur Tree Skirt in grey for £15 . I have even seen a hot pink Habitat tree skirt for £7.50 which is a fab choice for anyone looking to go bold this year.

The difference with the doughnut tunnel is that it is completely hollow, leaving plenty of space for your cat to run around, hide or simply relax.

Any cat owners can confirm that cats love to sit in the most unusual of places. My own cat seems to find the fruit bowl particularly comfortable. They like small, cosy spaces for naps as it feels warm and safe - which is why the cat-proof tree skirt seems to be a big hit with our feline friends.

However, social media seems a little divided. With some users commenting their concern on a TikTok post by @_toe..beans_ .

‘I feel like it could either be genius or dangerous,’ said one.

‘My cat would drag the tree around,’ said another.

Ideal Home contributor and interior stylist Laurie Davidson has invested in a doughnut tunnel and found her cats love it.

‘It’s the first time I’ve bought one but it’s ideal as it stops them getting under the tree and eating the pine needles or trying to climb it!’ she said.

‘They also like hiding in it and jumping out on each other, so it’s a great play too as well, or a little hidey hole if they want to escape the Christmas chaos.

‘I think because they’re so fluffy, it’s nice to then style your tree in an equally cosy fashion. You could get some faux fur baubles or little felt decorations that are really popular this year. And even a new matching cosy cushion for the sofa to tie in the look.’

The doughnut tunnel is practical and stylish and perhaps the key to keeping your cats out of your Christmas tree this year - will you be trying it?