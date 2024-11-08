Felt baubles are this years ‘it’s decoration - they’re already selling out fast at John Lewis

It might be this year's cutest Christmas trend

Dawn and Dusk lifestyle campaign image. There is a quiet luxury frosted tree with felt baubles, in living room with striped upholstery
(Image credit: John lewis)
Jump to category:
Kezia Reynolds
By
published

Felt baubles are the latest Christmas trend and given how sweet they look, it’s easy to see why they're a bestseller at John Lewis this year. In fact, they've been so popular, that some of the felt baubles have already started to sell out.

Ranging from cute little animals to twee items of food - all crafted from felt - John Lewis’ felt baubles are something you want to include with your Christmas tree decorating ideas. Especially, as these cute little decorations come as part of a wider trend.

This year Etsy named ‘Nature Reborn’ as one of their key Christmas decor trends. That phrase translates into rustic wooden decorations, ever-popular mushrooms and snow-frosted animals. Essentially, nature in all her glory.

It’s rustic, cute and simple - and felt baubles fit the bill perfectly. John Lewis and many others have run with this trend to create gorgeous little woodland characters in the natural material.

Felt bauble in shape of heart. It's blue and says 'Peace on it'. It's hung a green tree

(Image credit: John Lewis)

The Trinket & Treasure Blue Scarf Deer Felt Tree Decoration from John Lewis depicts the sweetest looking deer in a festive blue scarf. There is a gorgeous owl and a smart looking fox - opting for a red scarf. Each of the animals have their own personality, reminiscent of a Beatrix Potter character.

However, if animals aren't for you the food-felt baubles at John Lewis are also a sellout success. The John Lewis Fondant Fancy felt bauble had already sold out at the time of writing this article. But sushi, hot chocolate and half peeled banana have all been turned into felt creations.

John Lewis' felt baubles

John Lewis Trinket & Treasure Blue Scarf Deer Felt Tree Decoration
John Lewis Trinket & Treasure Blue Scarf Deer Felt Tree Decoration

Giving this deer a little jacket and scarf gives him even more personality.

John Lewis Dawn & Dusk Felt Fox Tree Decoration
John Lewis Dawn & Dusk Felt Fox Tree Decoration

With a pine cone strapped to his back, this fox looks ready for mischief.

John Lewis Dawn & Dusk Feather Owl Tree Decoration
John Lewis Dawn & Dusk Feather Owl Tree Decoration

This nautral looking owl combines extra material like feathers to make it look even more rustic.

John Lewis Sugar & Spice Hot Chocolate Mug Felt Tree Decoration
John Lewis Sugar & Spice Hot Chocolate Mug Felt Tree Decoration

It wouldn't be festive season without a hot chocolate and this mug warms your heart just looking at it.

John Lewis Salmon Sushi Felt Tree Decoration
John Lewis Salmon Sushi Felt Tree Decoration

Quirky baubles are popular every year and are a great way to show off your personality. Massive sushi fan? show it off to your guests.

John Lewis Pea Pods Felt Tree Decoration
John Lewis Pea Pods Felt Tree Decoration

Show off that you and your loved ones are like peas in a pod. This decoration is one you can enjoy every year.

'Felt decorations are certainly having a moment this festive season, as the perfect blend of traditional nostalgic decor reminiscent of magical, childhood Christmases. However, this year they’re appearing with a twist, woven into fun themes to create a talking point on the tree,’ says Jane Reik, Buying Director at Joe Browns.

‘These small yet powerful little Christmas decorations possess the power of raising smiles, and can be enjoyed this year while becoming a precious family keepsake for years to come.’

It’s not just John Lewis offering stunning felt baubles either. Anthropology has a delightful range of wholesome felt creatures. Here are a few of our favourite felt baubles available on the market.

Alternatives

Hobbies Handmade Felt Ornament
Hobbies Handmade Felt Ornament

If you're looking for felt characters with personality, Anthropology's collection of felt decor is perfect.

Joe Browns christmas jumper felt bauble
Cosy Christmas Jumper Hanging Decoration

A christmas jumper is not just for you to wear, gift one to your tree, too!

Brown Felt Mince Pie Christmas Bauble
Brown Felt Mince Pie Christmas Bauble

Who doesn't love a mince pie? This cheeky face is hard to resist and woul look great on your tree.

Have these wholesome felt baubles earned a place in your heart this Christmas?

TOPICS
Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸