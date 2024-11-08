Felt baubles are this years ‘it’s decoration - they’re already selling out fast at John Lewis

Felt baubles are the latest Christmas trend and given how sweet they look, it’s easy to see why they're a bestseller at John Lewis this year. In fact, they've been so popular, that some of the felt baubles have already started to sell out.

Ranging from cute little animals to twee items of food - all crafted from felt - John Lewis’ felt baubles are something you want to include with your Christmas tree decorating ideas. Especially, as these cute little decorations come as part of a wider trend.

This year Etsy named ‘Nature Reborn’ as one of their key Christmas decor trends . That phrase translates into rustic wooden decorations, ever-popular mushrooms and snow-frosted animals. Essentially, nature in all her glory.

It’s rustic, cute and simple - and felt baubles fit the bill perfectly. John Lewis and many others have run with this trend to create gorgeous little woodland characters in the natural material.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

The Trinket & Treasure Blue Scarf Deer Felt Tree Decoration from John Lewis depicts the sweetest looking deer in a festive blue scarf. There is a gorgeous owl and a smart looking fox - opting for a red scarf. Each of the animals have their own personality, reminiscent of a Beatrix Potter character.

However, if animals aren't for you the food-felt baubles at John Lewis are also a sellout success. The John Lewis Fondant Fancy felt bauble had already sold out at the time of writing this article. But sushi, hot chocolate and half peeled banana have all been turned into felt creations.

John Lewis' felt baubles

'Felt decorations are certainly having a moment this festive season, as the perfect blend of traditional nostalgic decor reminiscent of magical, childhood Christmases. However, this year they’re appearing with a twist, woven into fun themes to create a talking point on the tree,’ says Jane Reik, Buying Director at Joe Browns.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘These small yet powerful little Christmas decorations possess the power of raising smiles, and can be enjoyed this year while becoming a precious family keepsake for years to come.’

It’s not just John Lewis offering stunning felt baubles either. Anthropology has a delightful range of wholesome felt creatures. Here are a few of our favourite felt baubles available on the market.

Alternatives

Hobbies Handmade Felt Ornament £18 at Anthropology If you're looking for felt characters with personality, Anthropology's collection of felt decor is perfect. Cosy Christmas Jumper Hanging Decoration £10 at Joe Browns A christmas jumper is not just for you to wear, gift one to your tree, too! Brown Felt Mince Pie Christmas Bauble £6 at Next Who doesn't love a mince pie? This cheeky face is hard to resist and woul look great on your tree.

Have these wholesome felt baubles earned a place in your heart this Christmas?