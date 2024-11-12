Ceramic Christmas trees are trending again - why this nostalgic 70’s trend deserves a spot on your mantlepiece

Ceramic Christmas trees are trending. This year, we've spotted the charming decorative trees popping up all over the high street and on our social feeds.

Ceramic Christmas trees have been enjoying a huge revival since their popularity peak in the ‘70s, racking up 541.9 K Google searches. This year, nostalgia has been one of the biggest Christmas decor trends so it's unsurprising that this retro decoration is staging a comeback.

However, while this trend might be inspired by twee ceramic decorations from the 70s, the new iterations look anything but dated. Many of our favourite ceramic trees showcase a sleek Scandi-inspired design in muted colours of green, cream or white.

Our favourite ceramic Christmas trees

Glazed Green Standing Ceramic Tree 16.5cm £6 at Hobbycraft The design is the stand-out feature of this charming ceramic tree. It's simple and curvaceous and will work with any decorating scheme. Christmas Large Ceramic Green Tree Ornament £3 at Poundland Chrome is also trending this Christmas so why not merge the trends together for a playful take. Laura Ashley Set of 3 White Ceramic Light Up Christmas Tree Decorations £37 at Next These little ceramic trees are for those who prefer a more kitsch aesthetic. They light up and have a little gold star on top. Small Christmas Decoration £9.99 at H&M Home This tree balances a more detailed design in a stunning white glaze for the ultimate quiet luxury decoration. Set of 3 Ceramic Christmas Trees £25.99 at Very Mix up the colours of your trees to give this trend a playful edge with this set of 3 trees in greens and white. Ceramic Christmas Tree - Set of 4 Visit Site The 2D shape in blingy colours gives these trees a playful retro feeling

Why are ceramic Christmas trees trending?

‘Nostalgia is making a strong return this Christmas, with many looking to decorate their homes with statement pieces that evoke memories of the past. Ceramic trees have become a highly sought-after item this year because they bring back the feelings of a childhood Christmas, due to the popularity of ceramic decorations among our parents and grandparents,’ says Victoria Robinson, style expert at Hillarys .

‘While a complete throwback to the 70s might not be everyone’s preference, incorporating small elements like a ceramic tree to your windowsill or mantlepiece display can add a touch of magic and sentimental value to your decorations,' says Stephen Do, ecommerce expert and founder of UpPromote .

'In my years of analysing consumer trends, it’s fascinating to see something nostalgic like ceramic Christmas trees making such a big comeback. They’re a throwback to the 1970s and even the 1960s when these trees first became popular, often as handmade items in ceramics classes.'

‘Ceramic Christmas trees tap into a feeling of nostalgia that resonates widely, especially with millennials and Gen Xers who remember seeing these trees at their grandparents’ or parents’ houses. In the past two years, searches for “ceramic Christmas tree” on platforms like Etsy and Amazon have spiked by more than 100%, showing just how much interest has grown.’

How to style ceramic Christmas trees

Despite being a sleek and subtle piece of decor, ceramic Christmas trees still make an excellent focus point of your festive decor - especially if you're short of space.

‘To match their rustic, handmade appearance, ceramic trees and other standout ornaments will look great as focal points on end tables, windowsills or mantelpieces, particularly when paired with natural small decorations like pinecones, snow-dusted artificial holly branches and garlands,’ says Victoria.

'Or, if you’re looking to take a more maximalist approach, consider pairing your ceramics with a patterned tablecloth for a fun tablescape display or scatter them in different areas of your home with accompanying tinsel to bring the festive excitement to different areas of your home.’

Ceramic Christmas trees invoke feelings of nostalgia and there isn’t a better time for nostalgia than Christmastime. This trend allows your decor to be stylish and wholesome - will you be giving it a try?