Ceramic Christmas trees are trending again - why this nostalgic 70’s trend deserves a spot on your mantlepiece
The nostalgic decoration to embrace this festive season
Ceramic Christmas trees are trending. This year, we've spotted the charming decorative trees popping up all over the high street and on our social feeds.
Ceramic Christmas trees have been enjoying a huge revival since their popularity peak in the ‘70s, racking up 541.9 K Google searches. This year, nostalgia has been one of the biggest Christmas decor trends so it's unsurprising that this retro decoration is staging a comeback.
However, while this trend might be inspired by twee ceramic decorations from the 70s, the new iterations look anything but dated. Many of our favourite ceramic trees showcase a sleek Scandi-inspired design in muted colours of green, cream or white.
Our favourite ceramic Christmas trees
The design is the stand-out feature of this charming ceramic tree. It's simple and curvaceous and will work with any decorating scheme.
Chrome is also trending this Christmas so why not merge the trends together for a playful take.
These little ceramic trees are for those who prefer a more kitsch aesthetic. They light up and have a little gold star on top.
This tree balances a more detailed design in a stunning white glaze for the ultimate quiet luxury decoration.
Mix up the colours of your trees to give this trend a playful edge with this set of 3 trees in greens and white.
Why are ceramic Christmas trees trending?
‘Nostalgia is making a strong return this Christmas, with many looking to decorate their homes with statement pieces that evoke memories of the past. Ceramic trees have become a highly sought-after item this year because they bring back the feelings of a childhood Christmas, due to the popularity of ceramic decorations among our parents and grandparents,’ says Victoria Robinson, style expert at Hillarys.
‘While a complete throwback to the 70s might not be everyone’s preference, incorporating small elements like a ceramic tree to your windowsill or mantlepiece display can add a touch of magic and sentimental value to your decorations,' says Stephen Do, ecommerce expert and founder of UpPromote.
'In my years of analysing consumer trends, it’s fascinating to see something nostalgic like ceramic Christmas trees making such a big comeback. They’re a throwback to the 1970s and even the 1960s when these trees first became popular, often as handmade items in ceramics classes.'
‘Ceramic Christmas trees tap into a feeling of nostalgia that resonates widely, especially with millennials and Gen Xers who remember seeing these trees at their grandparents’ or parents’ houses. In the past two years, searches for “ceramic Christmas tree” on platforms like Etsy and Amazon have spiked by more than 100%, showing just how much interest has grown.’
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
How to style ceramic Christmas trees
Despite being a sleek and subtle piece of decor, ceramic Christmas trees still make an excellent focus point of your festive decor - especially if you're short of space.
‘To match their rustic, handmade appearance, ceramic trees and other standout ornaments will look great as focal points on end tables, windowsills or mantelpieces, particularly when paired with natural small decorations like pinecones, snow-dusted artificial holly branches and garlands,’ says Victoria.
'Or, if you’re looking to take a more maximalist approach, consider pairing your ceramics with a patterned tablecloth for a fun tablescape display or scatter them in different areas of your home with accompanying tinsel to bring the festive excitement to different areas of your home.’
Ceramic Christmas trees invoke feelings of nostalgia and there isn’t a better time for nostalgia than Christmastime. This trend allows your decor to be stylish and wholesome - will you be giving it a try?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
How to plant amaryllis bulbs in pots for guaranteed winter blooms, according to experts
Everything you need to grow this festive favourite
By Lauren Bradbury
-
The colour palette for 2025 – these are the shades paint experts say we’ll see everywhere next year
These are the colours and combinations set to define our homes in the new year
By Sara Hesikova
-
How to clean oven trays - 3 tried and tested methods to banish grease that experts swear by
Say goodbye to sticky pans for good
By Kezia Reynolds
-
The colour palette for 2025 – these are the shades paint experts say we’ll see everywhere next year
These are the colours and combinations set to define our homes in the new year
By Sara Hesikova
-
Three design experts share their secrets for how to choose the perfect carpet and rug for your home
Whatever your budget, there's plenty to consider when it comes to choosing a new carpet or rug, as our three experts share
By Jennifer Morgan
-
Primark’s Christmas decorations start at £1 – but be quick, this retro decor is already starting to sell out
Today I learned how much I needed a sleigh shaped gravy boat
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Dunelm’s floating candles look like something out of Harry Potter – it’s easy to see why this whimsical trend is a bestseller
It's the most magical time of the year, after all!
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Stacey Solomon’s George Home Christmas collection further proof Scandi-style is the ‘it’ trend this season
Celebrate the festivities with chic and cosy charm
By Kezia Reynolds
-
This Amazon rechargeable wall light solved my lighting problem – and it was so good I bought two more
I didn't realise how much I needed this light in my life - now I own three...
By Ginevra Benedetti
-
IKEA has just launched the ultimate small space Christmas tree - it’s a game-changer if you have a tiny home
I can’t wait to see the Ikea hacks that come from this stylish decoration
By Rebecca Knight
-
Pink Christmas decor is trending - here’s where you can snag the brightest and best decorations
Pink Christmas decor is making us excited for the festivities
By Kezia Reynolds