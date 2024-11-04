These are the Christmas decorations to spend and save on this year - to keep your festive budget in check

The Christmas period is a notoriously tricky period when it comes to budgeting. With so many things to spend on, from presents to food and not forgetting festive outings, splurging on Christmas decor for your home is not likely to be a priority.

Luckily, there are so many budget Christmas decorating ideas to take inspiration from, and many different ways you can balance spending and splurging on certain decorations. It can be nice to treat yourself to a special bauble or luxurious Christmas candle but also knowing which accessories to cut costs on will be key for keeping your budget in check.

According to a survey of 2,000 Brits conducted by the experts over at Very, we're planning on spending an average of £214 on decorations alone this year - including our Christmas tree, indoor and outdoor decs and table centrepieces.

In a bid to get that number down, we've figured out where to spend and save on your Christmas decorations these year, so you can enjoy the festive period with no looming worries.

Christmas decor to spend on

1. Baubles

Bauble collections are something that will stay with you for life, so it's well worth building up a collection of beautiful ornaments that you love. Although pretty baubles don't have to cost the earth and can be found affordably, if you do feel like splurging then you can do so safe in the knowledge that you'll bring it back out for years to come.

Trendy tree decorations come out each year but if you're a fan of an eclectic Christmas tree trend, then you won't have to worry about spending money on a style that won't be 'in' the following year - the more variety the better!

Buying baubles is also a special tradition that you can start with your family and friends - spending a little more on a different style each year will feel like such a treat and will create precious memories.

Christmas Pudding Bauble £6.95 at Liberty Liberty is famous for it's world-class Christmas hall - take a slice of the magic home with this pudding bauble. Full English Breakfast Bauble £8 at John Lewis & Partners Kitsch baubles are all the rage and this full English breakfast choice is a super fun choice. Cosmo Cocktail Glass Ornament £18 at Anthropologie What is Christmas without a tipple? This Cosmo cocktail glass will add a glittery touch to your tree.

2. Crockery

From smelly cheeses and crispy roasties to tins of Quality Street, nothing says Christmas like a decadent spread of your favourite foods. Arguably the most important part of the festive season, you'll need special dinnerware to bring out to accompany all of the nibbles.

In order to last, you'll want crockery to be hardwearing and well-made, so investing a little bit more in it will pay off. Items like gravy boats and serving platters will come out year after year so spending more initially will mean that you're set for Christmas' to come.

Depending on how much kitchen storage you have for crockery, you could invest in a more neutral set of dinnerware that will be perfect for hosting all events. Alternatively, if you're lucky enough to have an abundance of storage then why not go for a specific festive theme?

We love this gingerbread house Emma Bridgewater plate from John Lewis & Partners which will be perfect for Santa's mince pie.

3. Cushions

There are few things in life worse than a limp cushion. Okay, a slight exaggeration but spending more on a cushion can really go a long way.

Although a Christmas-themed cushion is only something you bring out for a short period each year, they're unlikely to date so you can pop it away in a decoration box and bring out year after year. With this in mind, investing in a slightly more well-made cushion with a feather filling will make cosy evenings on the sofa through the winter months feel much more luxurious.

Nutcracker Christmas Cushion £20 at John Lewis & Partners This nutcracker cushion will be the perfect pop of colour for a neutral living room. Nicole Cicak Brooklyn Bridge Christmas Cushion Cover £49 at Westelm For a festive cushion that isn't too 'obvious', this Brooklyn Bridge cushion cover will be perfect. Shayla Velvet Festive Text Cushion £78 at Anthropologie Anthropologie always has the cutest Christmas cushions that are subtle too - this holly jolly style will be cute on a bed or propped against an armchair.

Christmas decor to save on

1. Handmade decorations

If you really want to deck the halls, you'll need Christmas decorations for every surface - and every wall. Buying these brand new can be costly and they might not be something you bring out each year, particularly if a specific trend changes.

Luckily, these types of decorations are really easy to craft yourself, or you can buy affordably on the high street.

'For areas where you can save, look to decorations you can make at home. Simple, handmade touches like paper stars, pinecone garlands, or even dried orange slices add a beautiful, personal charm without stretching the budget. We’re passionate about offering affordable items and DIY inspiration in our creative app, so everyone can embrace the festivities,' explains Kristina Kirkegaard, head of design at Søstrene Grene.

Sostrene Grene's decorative paper trees are well-loved on the Ideal Home desk, and for under £10 it's hard to go wrong.

2. Lights

When you think of the festive season, you're likely to think of twinkly lights adorning the fronts of houses, trees and even stuffed inside old wine bottles for decoration. Fairy lights are the perfect decor item to save money on as more affordable options are just as good as pricier options.

'Transforming your home for the holidays can be easy with a variety of affordable decor options. For example, Flying Tiger's String Lights with Stars, or the Paper Stars String Lights, can add a sophisticated glow to your space, without breaking the bank. Instead of traditional ornaments, consider budget friendly, playful baubles and decorations that bring a fun and totally unique charm to your tree,' says Sam Richardson, marketing manager at Flying Tiger.

'It's all about combining standout pieces with affordable finds for a stylish and inviting holiday home. A richer Christmas doesn’t have to cost a fortune!'

3. Table decorations

While we recommended splurging on crockery for the festive season, the decor you use around it can definitely be saved on.

Table cloths, napkins and place settings are bound to be damaged from food and wine spillages on the big day, so opting for paper options or even just more affordable choices will make you feel better about the money spent. Complete a festive tablescape with paper tree decorations, Christmas crackers (elevating shopbought crackers is surprisingly simple) and some candlesticks will create a colourful and festive scheme without having to spend much at all.

These red tapered candlesticks from John Lewis & Partners are just £5 for a set of 10 and will look perfect on any festive tablescape.

