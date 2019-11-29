Christmas tree trends 2019 – the most fashionable ways to dress your tree

The weekend has arrived to get the Christmas tunes on and the decorations out… if you’ve managed to refrain from putting the tree up already that is!

If you fancy giving your festive decor a refresh, then we’ve got the latest looks for dressing the tree – whether you like a classic look or something a little more glam. We know you’re not going to overhaul your entire collection of baubles, but the high street have re-invented Christmas yet again with a few twists on our favourite trends, so you can update your look with some special new pieces.

Christmas tree trends 2019

1. Snowy Naturals

Buy now: Pre-lit Blue Mountain Spruce Christmas tree, £350; Flat rattan tree ring, £95; baubles and wrapping paper, all Cox & Cox

It’s all about natural textures like wood, rattan and wool, giving this look a modern bohemian feel. Laser cut wooden decorations and macrame decorations add a modern twist. Blond and whitewashed woods compliment a colour palette of soft creams and greys to update this neutral colour scheme, giving it depth and tactile appeal.

‘A Neutral Noir Christmas scheme is not only luxe, it’s restful with an air of Deep-Winter magic. Laid back styling is key, and a minimal palette of rich cream. Simple festive form decorates the tree, and interest comes through with texture,’ says Dani Taylor, Head Buyer at Cox & Cox.

‘Dot a natural pom pom bauble here and there, use rattan details and textured ceramics, and it’s a look where a curly sheepskin is never amiss. We have layered the scheme with black accessories to add mood; gold black striped baubles, dark toned wrap, and this year’s pampas grass in a bold contemporary vase. All that is left is to bed down for winter, and wait for Christmas.’

2. Sparkle Blush

Buy now: Pre Lit Sanctuary Spruce tree, £499; baubles and wrapping paper, all from a selection at John Lewis & Partners

A dusting of glitter and a sprinkle of sparkle, brings a glamorous touch to this ultra luxe theme. Velvet so soft to the touch in blushing rose, combined with grey mauve undertones, makes this a very sophisticated look. Nail this trend by adding sparkling tassels and decorations with a grownup flavor as a playful touch.

‘Step away from the rush and embrace mindfulness throughout the festive season and beyond,’ says Mandy Rush, Assistant Christmas Buyer, John Lewis & Partners.

‘Our luxurious Sanctuary Spruce Christmas tree is available in 7 foot, frosted with a deep green undertone. This gorgeous and realistic tree will instantly add a touch of luxury to any room. It comes pre-lit with 600 pure white led lights, 3,750 snow dusted tips and with branches which sweep down to the ground to create a full Christmas look.’

3. Jolly Holiday

Buy now: 5ft Woodland Artificial Tree, £40; Tinsel star, £7; Driving Home cushion, £6; Pine cushion, £7; baubles, gift boxes and wrapping paper, all from a selection at George Home

Think State Side Christmas with boldly coloured, fun elements. A touch of a vintage vibe is definitely apparent in the wrapping and decorations. Kitsch designs are everywhere with the injection of multicolours and unlikely characters, like cacti and rainbows, giving a thought provoking element of surprise, inspiring happiness and joy. This look is super fun and happy.

‘Our All I Want For Christmas look combines a touch of traditional with Scandi designs that blend with vintage decorations. This trend depicts gathering around a fire and getting cosy with family and friends. Red and green makes up the core colour palette with touches of gold, and elements of wood and beautiful prints make a truly modern take on a traditional trend.’ Sian Kerrigan Design Manager, George Home

4. Midnight Glamour

Buy now: 7ft Monterey pre-lit premium artificial tree, £225; accessories and baubles, all from a selection at Homebase

This sophisticated look is the perfect alternative to the traditional Christmas colours. Here the star of the show is midnight blue, with accents in gold to add that super-glam glow and hints of teal for interesting highlights. Look out for contemporary patterns like geometrics, ombre and oil slick. This theme will set the scene for entertaining and see you right through ’til New Year’s Eve celebrations.

‘Our On the Eve of Elegance trend was inspired by the midnight skies, geometric shaped navy, painted ceramic, and hand blown glass baubles coupled with highlights of gold. This has helped us to deliver a trend which is a modern take on a sophisticated Christmas,’ says Rebecca Young, Homebase Christmas Buyer.

‘ This trend is both opulent and luxurious and its warmth is perfect for those cosy nights by the fire. Midnight blue is not only the colour of the moment for home enhancement but its depth provides a fantastic backdrop to ensure your Christmas lights sparkle.’

5. New Nostalgia

Buy now: 7ft Pre-Lit Linwood Fir Christmas Tree, £185; wrapping paper and baubles, all from at selection at Dunelm

Keep your family traditions going with gorgeous Christmas decorations to remind of bygone times. Take pleasure in dressing your home with spruce boughs, berry sprays and pinecones dotted around. Add tartan ribbons to wrapping, knitted stockings to the mantel and light special candles and lanterns giving off that familiar scent of Christmas.

‘Highland Luxe is a fresh take on a traditional story, luxurious velvets are paired with rich teal and plum tones for an opulent feel,’ explains Debbie Drake, Head of Design, Dunelm.

‘Diagonal tartan checks and stylish berry patterns are brought together for a modern twist on a timeless trend. Single velvet baubles are a key addition to this trend and are an easy and affordable way to inject sumptuous textures this Christmas, while statement furniture and gold accents are paired with velvet furniture for ultimate glamour. Animal motifs including stags and robins appear throughout to bring the true feel of Christmas to life.’

6. Amber Woodland

Buy now: 6ft Nordman Fir Cut Real Tree, £49.99; Tree shaped log store, £39.99; accessories and baubles all from a selection at Dobbies

Embrace the magic of the forest and its friends and team dark green with burnished amber, bronze and copper highlights to create a cosseting, warm finish. This look is all about textures; rough wood and bark sitting next to the shiny metallic accents. Little woodland creatures are everywhere, represented in either feathered form, crafted felt or detailed bristle, gives each one an exciting twist.

‘This has to be one of my favourite trends this season as has a really earthy, natural feel with plenty of fresh foliage and greenery,’ says Lynsey Abbott, Christmas Expert at Dobbies Garden Centres. ‘A warm and comforting seasonal theme, it has a Scandi feel that can be styled for both traditional and contemporary tastes.’

‘A neutral palette is warmed up with beautiful fireside amber tones and evergreens. Bring this look to life with an assortment of rustic woodland animal decs, acorn baubles and wooden hanging decorations on your fresh real tree to create a festive focal point. Don’t forget to use plenty of warm fairy lights for the magical Christmas twinkle.’