Fancy a year's subscription to Country Homes & Interiors, plus a Biscuiteers Coronation tin worth £124?
It's competition time...
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter
We’ve partnered with Biscuiteers to offer you the chance to win a limited-edition Biscuiteers Coronation Tin, worth £58, celebrating the upcoming Coronation. The royal-inspired designs include the crown, royal ermine, orb and sceptre, and Westminster Abbey. The collection also features a very special illustrated tin that can be treasured for years to come.
Plus, you’ll also receive a subscription to Country Homes & Interiors, worth £66, for an entire year. Explore idyllic locations, stunning real homes and beautiful gardens in every issue. Don’t miss out on in-depth articles and features, expert tips and curated advice. Altogether, this incredible prize is worth £124!
All you have to do is answer a simple question: enter here now!
Country Homes & Interiors
Country Homes & Interiors is the definitive magazine for rural dwellers and dreamers. Packed with beautiful rustic homes, modern country style inspiration, decorating ideas for every season, gorgeous garden features, slow living, and craft, it's the perfect magazine to enjoy as you nibble on a Biscuiteers biscuit!
Biscuiteers
Biscuiteers, the original hand-iced biscuit company, has been selling beautiful, iced biscuits since 2007. Each delicious biscuit is intricately hand-iced by artists (of which there are currently over 100) at the Ministry of Biscuits in Wimbledon. The brand is renowned for its beautifully designed collections and personalised gifts, including this incredible Coronation collection in a keepsake tin.
Good luck to everyone taking part in the competition!
Andrea began her journalism career at Ideal Home and is now our country style expert, as well as Editor of our sister title, Country Homes & Interiors. Andrea's career spans interiors magazines, women's lifestyle titles and newspapers. After her first job at Ideal Home, she moved on to women's magazines, Options and Frank. From there it was on to the launch of Red magazine, where she stayed for 10 years and became Assistant Editor. She then shifted into freelancing, and spent 14 years writing for everyone from The Telegraph to The Sunday Times, Livingetc, Stylist and Woman & Home. She was then offered the job as Editor of Country Homes & Interiors, and now combines that role with writing for idealhome.co.uk.
-
Greenworks G24X2LM36 Cordless Lawn Mower review
We find out if the G24X2LM36 Cordless Lawn Mower from Greenworks does a good enough job to make the neighbours green with envy
By Steve Bradley
-
How to choose the perfect paint colour – Get it right every time with our expert guide
Defeat paint buying indecision with our expert guide to choosing the perfect paint colour every time
By Linda Clayton
-
7 ways to boost your chances of mortgage approval - from a money expert
Don’t miss out on buying your dream home, read our guide for tips on ensuring a yes from your mortgage lender
By Samantha Partington
-
Fireplace hearth ideas - 10 practical and stylish tips for any room
Discover the best design ideas for your hearth, plus how to style it for a cosy and inviting fireside
By Andrea Childs
-
Stone fireplace ideas – surround your fire with natural elegance
Choose a stone fireplace to frame your fire or wood burner beautifully
By Andrea Childs