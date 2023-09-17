These DIY floral pumpkins are the perfect autumnal addition - and they’re incredibly easy to make

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Although the sun is still sticking around for now, there’s no doubt that the seasons are changing. The mornings are misty, the leaves are turning orange, and it’s officially PSL season. Do you know what this means?! Yep, Halloween is coming!

But over the past few years, these decorations have experienced a major glow-up. Plastic skeletons and stick-on bats have made way for tasteful Halloween decorating ideas that add warm autumnal vibes to a home. And this TikTok-approved floral no-carve pumpkin idea is another one to add to the list.

The DIY-savvy @northwoodsfolk wrote in the caption of her video , ‘We have some pumpkins ready for picking, which means it’s time for one of my favourite late summer/autumn crafts.’ And we happen to think that her favourite craft is soon going to become one of our favourite crafts, too!

@northwoodsfolk Happy happy September 🌞🍁🍂 We have some pumpkins ready for picking, which means it’s time for one of my favorite late summer/autumn crafts. To make these pumpkins compostable, I make a food-grade glue that can be washed off or simply composted. That way you can still enjoy eating your delicious heirloom pumpkins because they are food, after all! Of course, this will not withstand rain, so if you’re wanting to leave your pumpkins outside, they’ll likely get washed clean. To apply flowers, you may need to water the glue down a little bit. Apply glue with paintbrush or pastry brush (it’s food safe,) apply pressed flowers, and then add another layer of glue. Super simple! Here’s the glue recipe. Be sure to save this for later! Here’s what you’ll need to make one cup of glue: 1 1⁄2 cups (350 ml) water 2 tablespoons (40 g) of corn syrup or honey 1 teaspoon (4.9 ml) of vinegar 2 tablespoons (15 g) of cornstarch 1. In a saucepan, stir together 3/4 C (180ml) water, syrup, and vinegar and bring the mixture to a full boil. 2. In a medium size bowl, stir the corn starch and the remaining half of the water together until combined. 3. Slowly stir the corn starch mixture into the boiling mixture in the stove. Return the glue mixture to a boil and continue cooking for 1 minute. 4. Remove the glue from heat and allow it to cool. Store it in a sealed container. Best used within a few days, but mine had lasted months. Just check for mold. Can also be stored in the fridge, but may need to be reheated before using. Be sure to save this, and if you enjoy the idea, please like, share, and let me know below! Oh, and follow for more fun seasonal creations! SO much more up my sleeves ❤️🍁❤️ ♬ Fade Into You - Mazzy Star

DIY floral pumpkins

The video shows the nature-inspired mother and maker using compostable food-grade glue to stick pressed flowers onto her pumpkins. And while she made this glue herself, you can buy a ready-made Edible Glue from Lakeland for just £1.99. And if you don’t have any pressed flowers lying around, you can buy some Edible Pressed Flowers from Lakeland for just £6.99, too.

Of course, the DIY découpage adds a stunning, natural element to these pumpkins, but @northwoodsfolk stressed that the edible glue and flowers also enhanced the no-waste aspect of her floral pumpkin design. ‘That way, you can still enjoy eating your delicious heirloom pumpkins because they are food, after all!’ she explains.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

Fans in the comments were blown away by the delicate flowers and the magical look of the floral pumpkin, with one gushing, ‘This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen.’ Another wrote, ‘This is what Alice in Wonderland's pumpkins would look like,’ and we have to agree!

@northwoodsfolk did issue a warning about her stunning Halloween alternative, though. ‘Of course, this will not withstand rain, so if you want to leave your pumpkins outside, they’ll likely get washed clean.’

You don’t have to keep them outside, though. Why not add them to your fireplace for a statement piece or pop them on your windowsill so you can truly admire your handiwork?