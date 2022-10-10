The old-school energy-saving home decor piece making a comeback
High street stores are delivering velvet and bouclé draught excluders to take the chill off without ruining your decor
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter
The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
First, it was heated clothes airers and electric blankets, and now we're seeing the return of draught excluders as we look for money-saving swaps to keep our houses warm in winter.
Google search levels for draught excluders (yep, the sausage-shaped ones your auntie had when you were growing up) are up by 235% year on year, according to Hammonds Furniture (opens in new tab).
What's more, they could save you around £45 on your energy bills, says money-saving expert Matilda,@amillennialsaver (opens in new tab). The good news is retailers like Etsy, Dunelm and Wayfair have some fab options that are as stylish as they are practical.
Draught excluder microtrend
Draught excluders are among the ten most in-demand energy-saving products right now, according to ToolStation (opens in new tab). The tool supplier also says that 82% of us are planning on holding out until the last moment before we switch our heating on to save energy at home and keep bills down.
As a result, we predict this old-school energy-saver is going to be a winter staple. It's also had a thoroughly modern makeover.
Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy (opens in new tab) Trend Expert says, 'Draught excluders are not only a must-have for keeping cool air outside of the home, but they also double as decor and come at a variety of price points and in a variety of shapes, so there’s something for every budget and style.
'For shoppers looking for something especially on-trend, opt for a draught excluder that incorporates hot pink or rich textures like velvet and bouclé, or even a personalised option that’s made just for them,' Dayna adds.
Wayfair's resident style advisor Nadia McCowan Hill agrees that draught excluders are a great fuss-free addition to combat rising home energy prices, while being pleasing on the eye. 'See it as a home accessory to introduce a touch of colour or keep it neutral to warm up and give any space a polished look,' she says.
'To add a dash of fun, pair a playful draught excluder, at Wayfair (opens in new tab) to a kids' bedroom. A diverse yet savvy style solution for the cooler months!'
Purchasing a draught excluder for the chilliest room in your house is a quick, easy win that will help insulate your home without spending too much money. Preventing cold draughts will take the edge off and make the room feel a much more comfortable temperature.
You can also find designs that hook onto the back of your door with Command hooks so the draught excluder is always where you need it. Will you be picking one up this winter?
Millie Hurst is Senior Content Editor at Ideal Home. She first joined the team at the start of 2021. Previously, she worked in women’s lifestyle and homes news, writing about everything from budget kitchen makeovers and gardening tips to homeware dupes and cleaning hacks. Millie can often be found looking up trending terms, spotting news stories our readers need to know about and finding ways to decorate her rented flat.
-
How to fix a squeaky door - your guide to keeping your doors quiet
Banish the squeaks and relax in peace with our expert advice
By Katie Sims
-
Fireplace hearth ideas - 10 practical and stylish tips for any room
Discover the best design ideas for your hearth, plus how to style it for a cosy and inviting fireside
By Andrea Childs
-
An awkward kitchen layout transformed into an open space to cook and entertain
How this homeowner gained more by building less and reconfiguring an awkward kitchen layout into an open space instead
By Millie Hurst