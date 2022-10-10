The old-school energy-saving home decor piece making a comeback

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

First, it was heated clothes airers and electric blankets, and now we're seeing the return of draught excluders as we look for money-saving swaps to keep our houses warm in winter.

Google search levels for draught excluders (yep, the sausage-shaped ones your auntie had when you were growing up) are up by 235% year on year, according to Hammonds Furniture (opens in new tab).

What's more, they could save you around £45 on your energy bills, says money-saving expert Matilda,@amillennialsaver (opens in new tab). The good news is retailers like Etsy, Dunelm and Wayfair have some fab options that are as stylish as they are practical.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Brittain)

Draught excluder microtrend

Draught excluders are among the ten most in-demand energy-saving products right now, according to ToolStation (opens in new tab). The tool supplier also says that 82% of us are planning on holding out until the last moment before we switch our heating on to save energy at home and keep bills down.

As a result, we predict this old-school energy-saver is going to be a winter staple. It's also had a thoroughly modern makeover.

Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy (opens in new tab) Trend Expert says, 'Draught excluders are not only a must-have for keeping cool air outside of the home, but they also double as decor and come at a variety of price points and in a variety of shapes, so there’s something for every budget and style.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

'For shoppers looking for something especially on-trend, opt for a draught excluder that incorporates hot pink or rich textures like velvet and bouclé, or even a personalised option that’s made just for them,' Dayna adds.

Wayfair's resident style advisor Nadia McCowan Hill agrees that draught excluders are a great fuss-free addition to combat rising home energy prices, while being pleasing on the eye. 'See it as a home accessory to introduce a touch of colour or keep it neutral to warm up and give any space a polished look,' she says.

'To add a dash of fun, pair a playful draught excluder, at Wayfair (opens in new tab) to a kids' bedroom. A diverse yet savvy style solution for the cooler months!'

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Purchasing a draught excluder for the chilliest room in your house is a quick, easy win that will help insulate your home without spending too much money. Preventing cold draughts will take the edge off and make the room feel a much more comfortable temperature.

You can also find designs that hook onto the back of your door with Command hooks so the draught excluder is always where you need it. Will you be picking one up this winter?