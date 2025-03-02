Everyone is surprised when I tell them where the most complimented item in my flat is from — it's the most underrated brand

From my favourite lamp to my Ninja air fryer, I picked them all up for a bargain price from the same place

Rebecca Knight
By
published

I have a green lamp in my living room, and it's always the first thing people spot and compliment when they walk into my flat. But my favourite part comes after the compliment when I see the surprised look on people's faces after telling them it's from QVC.

Yes, QVC, the shopping channel, but the QVC I've been using is online. It is the place I purchased my lamp and a few other bits for my home, and I can't recommend it highly enough.

Despite being such a well-known brand, it is one of the most underrated shopping websites for picking up everything from kitchen appliances to homeware at bargain prices. Over the years, I have picked up a bargain on the best air fryer, my Ninja Dual Zone Foodi, a Hotel Chocolate Velvetiser, and some beautiful plant pots.

My lamp came from the QVC own-brand called 'Home Stories'. While my lamp is no longer available, there are plenty of other hidden gems to be found, especially in the collections by Kelly Hoppen, Amanda Holden and Sara Davies.

I've rounded up just a few of my recent finds on QVC to give you an idea of what you've been missing by sleeping on this brand.

Hidden gems

Bundleberry by Amanda Holden Striped Cushion
Bundleberry by Amanda Holden Striped Cushion

I had to do a double take when I spotted this stripe cushion, plush and vibrant it is a dead ringer for more expensive versions.

K by Kelly Hoppen Wooden Lamp
K by Kelly Hoppen Wooden Lamp

If you're in the market for a statement lamp then this wooden beauty from the Kelly Hoppen range is giving Soho Home looks on a high street budget.

Secret Linen Store Butterscotch Reggie 100% Cotton Throw
Secret Linen Store Butterscotch Reggie 100% Cotton Throw

The Secret Linen Store is one of my favourite bedding brands so I was excited to spot like lovely striped throw on offer.

Laura Ashley 3.5l Slow Cooker
Laura Ashley 3.5l Slow Cooker

If you thought all slow cookers were ugly you won't believe your eyes when you see this Laura Ashely patterned version. This is one you wouldn't be embarrassed to have out on display.

Yougarden Pair of Pampas Grasspink 9cm Pots
Yougarden Pair of Pampas Grasspink 9cm Pots

I couldn't resist giving a shout out to the plant range on QVC especially these pretty pink pampas grasses which will flower from July to October.

Le Creuset Set of 2 Heritage Stoneware Rectangular Dishes
Le Creuset Set of 2 Heritage Stoneware Rectangular Dishes

Shopping the QVC clearance line is one of the things our Kitchen Appliance editor says she wishes she'd known before buying her Le Creuset pan.

If you're worried about shopping on QVC, you needn't be. One of the reasons I keep going back is the incredible customer service, if something goes missing in the post or isn't what you expected, they will refund you or send out a replacement asap.

I'm sure you've got the message by now that I'm a serious fan — have you been missing out on this underrated shopping site?

Rebecca Knight
Rebecca Knight
Deputy Editor, Digital

Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.

