Everyone is surprised when I tell them where the most complimented item in my flat is from — it's the most underrated brand

I have a green lamp in my living room, and it's always the first thing people spot and compliment when they walk into my flat. But my favourite part comes after the compliment when I see the surprised look on people's faces after telling them it's from QVC.

Yes, QVC, the shopping channel, but the QVC I've been using is online. It is the place I purchased my lamp and a few other bits for my home, and I can't recommend it highly enough.

Despite being such a well-known brand, it is one of the most underrated shopping websites for picking up everything from kitchen appliances to homeware at bargain prices. Over the years, I have picked up a bargain on the best air fryer, my Ninja Dual Zone Foodi, a Hotel Chocolate Velvetiser, and some beautiful plant pots.

My lamp came from the QVC own-brand called 'Home Stories'. While my lamp is no longer available, there are plenty of other hidden gems to be found, especially in the collections by Kelly Hoppen, Amanda Holden and Sara Davies.

I've rounded up just a few of my recent finds on QVC to give you an idea of what you've been missing by sleeping on this brand.

Hidden gems

If you're worried about shopping on QVC, you needn't be. One of the reasons I keep going back is the incredible customer service, if something goes missing in the post or isn't what you expected, they will refund you or send out a replacement asap.

I'm sure you've got the message by now that I'm a serious fan — have you been missing out on this underrated shopping site?