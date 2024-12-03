7 ways I use ribbon to decorate for Christmas for low cost and maximum impact, as a home stylist
It's one of the key tools of my Christmas styling kit!
I've always loved ribbon and even before I became a home's magazine stylist I had a big box where I'd keep leftover cuts to reuse. I still have that same box, choc-full of ribbon, which I use all year round as, for me, Christmas styling is something my work requires at all times of year, not just December.
If you thought that ribbon was only good for tying around gifts, think again. It has a whole load of uses and in my eyes, it's one of the most important tools to use if you're after Christmas tree ribbon ideas or just some low-cost ways to decorate the house. Half the fun is picking out a colour and style of ribbon – from a thick, wired pattern to a thin luxury velvet or satin design.
Read on to see how you can use your Christmas ribbon – and don't forget to save any you get on gifts this year!
1. Add flair to gifts
Let's start with the most obvious way to use ribbon: for wrapping gifts. I like to use a few different types of ribbon when I wrap, and get a bit creative with it, but however you tie your ribbon it's sure to elevate any gift.
You don't have to tie every ribbon in a bow either – perhaps you could decorate in a grid-like fashion, or string a decoration from your ribbon to embellish your gift? I wrap 100s of presents for shoots each year and my top tip for gift wrapping with ribbon is to get yourself a good sharp pair of scissors, like this highly rated pair on Amazon.
2. Decorate the Christmas tree
This year's trend of tying bows onto your Christmas tree has exploded on the internet this year, with everything from small little bows like these to large, oversized fabric tree toppers made from fabric.
The trick is to keep it consistent with the size and style of your bows and go for a ribbon that complements your decorating scheme. Blue, for example, might not be a traditional colour at Christmas, but it stands out well against a tree.
The hack for learning how to make bows for a Christmas tree is that you don't actually tie them to the tree. Instead it is much easier to make the perfect bow first, hook it onto some florist's wire (which you can buy on Amazon) and use that to attach it to a Christmas tree branch.
3. Embellish wreaths and garlands
If you want to give a wreath or garland a bit of va va voom, then ribbon is exactly what you need. Tie a large bow and don't cut the ends too short – let them trail down and snip them vertically at the bottoms to give them a neat finish.
Depending on how big your wreath or garland is should determine the width of your ribbon – for example, a skinny ribbon may look a little lost on a large chunky wreath whereas a wider design will suit it perfectly.
4. Hang baubles
You don't need anything expensive to decorate walls or mirrors – just some lengths of ribbon with baubles tied onto the ends can create a festive display that takes just minutes to create.
Make sure you secure them tightly onto the back of your mirror (or from a hook or picture rail) to avoid any breakages. Command hooks from Amazon come in handy here as a temporary solution that can be removed post Christmas. Then decide if you want them all the same length or whether you want some baubles strung higher or lower.
I particularly love the look of glitzy baubles paired with long lengths of luscious velvet ribbon. However, there is nothing to stop you mixing and matching your ribbon or baubles for a varied design.
5. Tie around tealight holders
This is a great way to take tealight holders to a whole new festive level. Cut a few sprigs of rosemary or another fragrant herb and place them around your tealight holder, securing with ribbon – it'll give your Christmas table a beautiful scent.
Alternatively, you could just use ribbon to tie bows around them – and the same goes for dinner candle holders. Just make sure to keep any ribbon away from where the lit flame will be.
6. Dress the backs of chairs
An easy way to give dining chairs the same festive treatment as the table is to tie a decoration or two on with ribbon. Whether it's a cluster of baubles, some foliage or even a sprig of mistletoe, ribbon gives it a luxurious look and makes the whole dining experience that little bit more special.
7. Display Christmas cards
No need for spending out on a rack to display your Christmas cards… ribbon makes the ideal base to attach them. Hang a few lengths from a door, wall or window and clip the cards on with some little mini pegs.
Where to buy ribbons
- John Lewis - The department store has a stunning collection of Christmas ribbons.
- Hobbycraft - Every type of ribbon colour, material and size
- Etsy - another treasure trove for unique colours and finishes
While ribbon and bows might be a huge trend at the moment, ribbon at Christmas never go out of style. So start stocking up now and try out some of these ideas this December.
Laurie Davidson is a professional stylist, writer and content creator, who lives and breathes interiors. Having worked for some of the UK’s leading interior magazines, styled homes up and down the country and produced sets for TV shows, adverts and top brands, it’s safe to say Laurie has had a pretty exciting career. Find her on Instagram at @lifeofaninteriorstylist or over at lauriedavidson.co.uk
-
