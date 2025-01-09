Can displaying family photos at home make you happier? According to research it can — 5 ways to do it in style

As an adult, I have never been one for displaying family photos around my home. I've spent the last decade filling my walls with framed posters and artwork. However, this is the year I've decided to change that and learn how to style family photos in my home.

I realised at the end of last year that while I had 1000s of photos of holidays and nights out on my phone I barely looked at them. I was missing out on being reminded of so many happy memories. Looking through the photos immediately boosts my mood and I wanted to capture this feeling with my gallery wall ideas to help navigate the January blues.

Don't just take my word that displaying photos around your home can improve your well-being. Research has found that viewing images associated with a positive memory can improve your mood and repair a negative one.

'Existing research has shown how photos of loved ones can improve positive emotions by reminding us of relationships that bring us joy and help us feel loved,' explains Krystine Batcho, professor of psychology at Le Moyne College, Syracuse.

'Photos reflect how others have contributed to who we have become and how we have a role in the lives and development of others. Displaying photos expresses the importance we attribute to the people and experiences they portray and strengthens our appreciation of their and our own value.'

Family photos are often conspicuously absent from some of the most stylish homes on social media and in magazines. I made the mistake of assuming that meant you couldn't display photos in a stylish way as part of your living room picture wall ideas. How wrong I was.

Here are 5 smart ideas for how to style family photos in a way that looks great and will make you feel great too to give your home a mood-boosting makeover.

1. Highlight joyful moments with a sleek frame

In the same way that you would carefully plan a living room colour scheme, you should plan what frame will best complement the photo you want to display.

David and Sarah Ross, Co-Founders of Addison Ross who have been producing stunning frames since the 90s are masters of choosing the right frame for photos. 'For vibrant, joyful, family moments we love to opt for a sleek & contemporary frame to add modern elegance without overwhelming the character of the photo,' they explain. 'We find our lacquered Bobbin Frames match the joyful energy of a photo through their vibrant colour, with a delicate enough design not to overshadow the image itself.'

‘For more formal or vintage family photos we like to use a more classic frame, our Sophie Paterson Collection frames provide a timeless, sophisticated setting that complements classic images beautifully.

2. Group frames together with a theme

Whether you are curating a gallery wall or staging a group of photos together as part of your hallway ideas, make sure all the frames have something that connects them to avoid a cluttered look.

‘Start by choosing a consistent theme or colour palette for your frames—this helps to create a unified look throughout the space, even if the photos themselves are varied,’ recommend David and Sarah Ross. ‘Grouping photos using frames of different sizes but similar finishes adds visual interest without overwhelming the space.’

3. Curate a multi-aperture frame

Multi-aperture frames are another great option for displaying family photos that achieve a similar effect to a gallery wall. These types of frames allow you to display several images in one frame, and usually look best when the photos are grouped around both a theme and colour palette.

‘To style up a multi-aperture frame, choose one favourite image as your starting point,’ says Mark Winstanley Chief Brand & Innovation Officer at The White Company . ‘This will create your theme in terms of subject matter, but also in terms of colour palette and style. Choose all the other images to complement this first one – tonal shades, a good mix of closer-in and pulled-back shots. Lay them out together before you decide on the final set and their positioning.

Mark’s top tip is to plan your layout on a computer first before committing to print out the images for your frame.

4. Mix candid and staged photos

‘When it comes to framing photos, both staged and candid shots have their own unique charm, and we find a mix of the two creates the most engaging and personal display,’ point out David and Sarah Ross.

Photos around your home should tell the story of your family. While staged images like wedding group shots or family portraits make strong focal points for a display, it is the candid shots that will add energy and help tell the story behind the staged images.

Another element to consider is also mixing in memorabilia connected to one of the images like a t-shirt or a postcard. All of these pieces come together to create a display that is deeply personal and provokes positive memories.

5. Create a mini display cabinet

Family photos don’t need to always be styled in frames, you can get more creative by styling them inside a glass-top coffee table or a shadow box as shown above is a good alternative small living room idea.

‘Glass-top coffee tables or console tables with compartments underneath are perfect for showcasing a curated collection of photos, postcards, and pressed flowers,’ says Daniela Venturini, Art Director and Trend Forecaster at Wayfair. ‘You can pair pictures with mementos like ticket stubs or handwritten notes to tell a fuller story. This functional yet elegant option makes your memories part of your daily life in a way that feels intentional and design-forward.’

Whether you opt to display one statement photo or curate your favourites into a gallery, make this the year you honour some of your fondest memories with a spot on the wall.