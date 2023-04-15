IKEA has launched a new service to make creating your dream room easier than ever

Much as we try to channel the professionals, sometimes we all need a little bit of help and inspiration. Luckily IKEA is coming to the rescue with the launch of its own interior design service.

Whether you're clued up on the latest home decor trends or not, many of us will agree that it is a dream situation to have a designer step in and take the pressure of some of those room decisions for you.

Much like other high street retailers such as Next and John Lewis, the Swedish flatpack brand and home of clever IKEA hacks have recently launched its very own interior design service. Much like their brilliant flat-packs and tasty meatballs, it promises to be affordable, helping to bring professional interior design advice within reach of everyday households.

IKEA’s interior design service

Just recently, IKEA launched their very own interior design service (opens in new tab), so that those of us who struggle to see a vision for a room (or an entire home) can enjoy some much-needed direction and inspiration.

There are three iterations of their new design service - ranging from a shorter consultation, to more comprehensive options for those looking to kit out multiple rooms, or a workspace.

Their first option is, true to form, incredibly affordable at just £25, for which you’ll receive a 45-60 minute online 'advice' meeting with one of the brand's interior design experts. IKEA state that in this meeting, they're there to help whether you want to design a space from scratch, need guidance on organisation and storage systems, or simply want some ideas on how to update a room in your home.

(Image credit: IKEA)

And it looks like you’ll leave the session with some super helpful materials, too.

While IKEA explain that they’ll provide expert advice on everything from furniture, to colour schemes and materials, you won’t have to hurriedly note down their ideas as they speak.

After the meeting, the experts will provide notes detailing their personalised advice, a mood board, and a shopping list (if you did indeed want to pick up some decor from IKEA themselves).

If, however, you want a more extensive service, you can also pay £90 for two, 45-minute online meetings. For the extra spend, you’ll get a full interior design service in return, with the IKEA experts providing a mood board for inspiration, a 2D floorplan and 3D views detailing ideas, lighting suggestions, wall and floor finish suggestions, detailed wall elevation, and of course, a recommended shopping list.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Max Attenborough)

If you require this service for more than 2 rooms, or rooms larger than 20sq.m. though, IKEA advise reaching out on this email (ikea.interiordesignservice.gb@ikea.com), for a customised quote, suggesting it'll likely cost a bit more than £90.

And for those who might be looking to do up their business space, be it a shop, restaurant or office, IKEA’s business interior design service begins from £125. For that starting price, you’ll receive all of the above plus a ‘functional analysis’ of the space – presumably to ensure you're utilising the space in the best way possible.

IKEA already has its own free online kitchen design tool, but we love the fact you'll get to interact with design experts to help guide you through your whole home.

We reckon IKEA's design service is a great option for those who might be struggling for direction in their home, or who might be looking for to refresh their space. And unlike so many interior design consultations, IKEA's certainly stands out for its super affordable price.