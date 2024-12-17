Is colour drenching still on trend for 2025? Experts reveal how the popular paint trend is evolving in the new year

Is colour drenching out for 2025? The new year is within our grasp, it’s inevitable that we must say goodbye to some of the year's biggest trends - but will colour drenching be joining the list?

Colour drenching involves filling a room with one colour from the skirting board to the ceiling. It has been the biggest paint trend of the year, but some are not convinced colour drenching’s popularity will continue into the new year. This includes Dulux, who predicted in their Interiors Wrapped for 2024, that we would be saying adieu to the bold paint idea.

But is colour drenching really going out of style or is it simply evolving?

Are we ready to say goodbye to colour drenching?

Keeping up with the ever-spinning trend cycle is both time-consuming and costly, with Dulux stating more often than not, we want our interiors to feel timeless.

‘Decorating your home is a significant investment of time and money, so it’s essential to make choices that feel meaningful and long-lasting,’ says Marianne Shillingford, Creative Director at Dulux.

‘Colour drenching has been a bold and impactful trend, making waves in 2024 with its use of a single powerful hue across walls, ceilings, and even floors. However, as we move into 2025, this trend will start to wane. While it creates a dramatic, immersive effect, its all-encompassing approach can feel overwhelming and lacks the adaptability many homeowners look for in their spaces.’

Colour drenching does require a ‘go all in’ attitude, however, this doesn’t mean everyone is ready to say goodbye to it. Instead, interior designers are saying we’re ready to see the trend adapt.

How is colour drenching evolving for 2025?

Many design experts agree that as people are becoming bolder in their colour choices, colour drenching isn't going to wane but instead evolve.

‘For 2025, we will continue to see homeowners being braver with colour, both in terms of tone and paint application too. Creative paint application techniques are set to continue to dominate in 2025, with colour drenching, being one of the key application techniques continuing to lead the way forward,’ Anna Hill, Brand Director and Colour Consultant at Fenwick & Tilbrook predicts.

‘We've seen it grow in popularity over the last twelve months or so, as people look to create homes that are a reflection of their own personal style, placing less emphasis on trend-led colour choices, and more on how they apply the paint.’

We’ve already seen colour drenching starting to evolve with the emergence of double trenching , and it’s likely to continue growing and changing.

‘More often than not, trends tend to evolve rather than completely go away. We might see colour drenching adapt and evolve to incorporate more textured finishes or it be combined with other trends like biophilic design. For instance, using a single colour palette which is what encapsulates colour drenching, but adding natural elements like plants and wood while bringing the outdoors in creates a fresh, evolved variation of this trend,’ says Sam Tamlyn, Interior Expert and Managing Director of Shutterly Fabulous .

'We might see a shift towards more varied and layered approaches to colour, such as having a mix of bold accent walls, contrasting trims, and perhaps more emphasis on natural, calming hues,' Sam adds.

For example, if you went for a bold, brightly coloured wall in green, pair it with neutral rugs or rattan furniture for a more subtle and sophisticated look. And with a drive to create a timeless space that is packed with personality, the colour you choose to drench a room in is very important.

‘You ideally want to choose a shade that will complement the furniture, flooring and any other decorative elements in the room for a cohesive feel,’ says Anna.

‘You also need to consider the amount of natural light in the space and remember that lighter colours will make the room feel brighter and airy, whilst darker tones will create a cosy and inviting space. Warm neutrals or muted pastels are great for a calming aesthetic, helping to create a cocoon-like feeling that is ideal for spaces where you want to relax such as the bedroom or living room,' she adds.

‘However, for the more brave-hearted, choosing a really bold or dark colour will allow your personality to shine through and create a dramatic statement.’

'At the end of the day, whether colour drenching is in or out of fashion depends on personal preference and the specific aesthetic goals of a space. For those who love the bold statement of a one-colour theme, it will always be the most loved option,' Sam concludes.

We agree - trends are ever-changing, which means the only way to keep a truly authentic home, is to stay true to yourself and personal preference. If bold swatches of colour is your style, grab a paintbrush and don't be deterred - colour drenching can be a great expression of individuality.