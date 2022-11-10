John Lewis launches Christmas advert 2022 'The Beginner'

Get ready to feel festive, as another Christmas advert has just dropped. John Lewis' seasonal TV ad 'The Beginner' is out now and raises awareness for children in care.

From the opening scene, we witness a middle-aged man trying and trying again to master the art of skateboarding, suffering various injuries and getting mocked by friends at festive gatherings. The motive for this perseverance comes clear when there's a knock at the door from a social worker and we meet Ellie, a teenager carrying a skateboard, waiting to enter her foster home.

John Lewis Christmas advert 2022

'In a challenging year, we felt it was important to demonstrate that it’s what we do that matters most,' says John Lewis. 'We are proud to use our Christmas advert as a way to generate conversation and action around an often overlooked issue.

'Through a heartfelt story of one man’s determination to connect with a child, we see the power that kindness can make to someone else’s life.'

(Image credit: John Lewis)

John Lewis is supporting the care sector with a Building Happier Futures programme. Customers can help with their aims by purchasing a Lewis Bear product, sales of which 25% goes to charity partners, Action for Children and Who Cares? Scotland.

Shop the John Lewis Christmas advert here (opens in new tab). There's also a skateboard, teddy bear tree decorations, tote bags and pyjamas.

Customers can also donate through an in-store giving tree. A Giving Tree in our stores will invite customers to donate to partner charities by taking a tag from the tree with a value between £5-£50 and scanning it with their shop.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

The Community Garden Lewis Bear Face Bauble, Teal, £5 at John Lewis (opens in new tab), 25% Charity Donation.