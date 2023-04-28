King Charles is renovating his Balmoral Castle home ahead of the coronation

With the coronation right around the corner, it appears that – while the rest of us are busy planning our street party ideas – King Charles is quickly getting down to work as monarch, continuing with renovations at one of the most important royal residences, Balmoral Castle.

The Scottish property was one of the Queen’s most beloved homes and the place where she, and many members of the royal family, spent countless summers fishing, walking, and riding horses.

Some renovations had begun on the castle during Queen Elizabeth II’s final months, but it looks as though the new King is now kicking things up a notch – if a recent post on the Balmoral Estate Instagram account is anything to go by.

King Charles' Balmoral renovations

Just a few days ago, the official Balmoral Castle & Estate Instagram account shared a post revealing that the property is on the hunt for full-time joiners and decorators, presumably to help with planned renovation works at the 50,000-acre estate.

The description of the jobs reveals that prospective applicants will require knowledge of building and maintenance and that the estate may even be able to provide accommodation – away from the royals themselves, we assume!

'We are currently searching for applicants with a good all-round knowledge of building, maintenance and other trades. The available positions are full-time, working Monday to Friday and accommodation may be available if required,' the post reads.

Working on one of the most historic buildings in the country – with the chance to live there too? If you have the relevant skills, this sounds like a pretty sweet gig to us! And at least Charles won't need to worry about having to renovate on a budget...

Before the Queen passed away, it's believed that certain changes were already being made to the famous Scottish residence.

The home, which was the setting of Princess Diana and the then-Prince Charles’ honeymoon, was reported to be getting some updates to its security, and certain additions such as a stair-lift, to accommodate the Queen’s change in mobility at the time.

However, it looks as though the new King is keen to give the entire property a complete interior overhaul to usher in his reign, by redecorating the royal home for – presumably – the first time in many decades.

Given that it's a royal castle, not many people have been privy to the royal family's private quarters inside Balmoral (though the home has recently reopened again for the public to tour certain areas).

However, a few photos taken there throughout the Queen's reign show that the former monarch favoured traditional Scottish, regal decor - which included green carpets, paintings encased in large golden frames, and large, built-in wooden bookcases.

We wonder how King Charles will redecorate the place?