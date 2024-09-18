La Redoute is having a huge 40% sale on homeware - these are the pieces the Ideal Home team are snapping up
This sale is the icing on the birthday cake...
One of our favourite interiors brands, La Redoute, is holding a huge sale in honour of its 10th anniversary. With up to 40% off selected styles, it feels like the brand is giving us a birthday present. All you have to do is use the code BDAY to bag your bargain before the offer ends on 26 September.
Blending Parisian chic with a timeless and reliable style, La Redoute rarely disappoints. In fact, it’s a favourite within the Ideal Home Team - I personally can’t get enough of the Miro Colourful Berber Rug, which nails the fun and colourful cowboycore trend.
La Redoute's latest Autumn Edit is even included in the sale. Packed with warm red and orange tones, creamy yet sturdy browns and plenty of texture, the range is reflective of the earthy toned minimaluxe trend dominating the interiors wold at the moment.
Our top picks from the La Redoute sale
From solid furniture to funky lamps and cosy rugs, I’ve struggled to find products that haven't been slashed on price.
Here are some pieces the Ideal Home team are loving right now. They are sure to give your home an added je ne sais quoi this september...
'I think these wall lights are the perfect thing to snag in the sale as at only £28 each you can justify picking up as many as you need for above bedside tables, or as task lighting in an office or living room. I also love that they're not wired in, you just need a plug nearby, so you can add extra lighting without fuss,' says Thea Babington-Stitt, managing editor at Ideal Home.
'A jute rug is a brilliant way to add texture to a room, and it's a timeless choice that you can adapt if you want to restyle it or use it in a different space. I love the addition of the scallop edge on this one – it gives it a modern twist and adds an extra design detail for a designer feel,' says Heather Young, Editor in Chief at Ideal Home
'I'm about to move into a new flat that comes with Divan bed bases so I'm looking for a new headboard to make the room my own. I already own a rattan chest of drawers so I think this cane headboard from La Redoute will be perfect. The light wood will make the room feel bright and calming and will make slow weekend mornings in bed with a coffee much more comfortable. Headboards can be surprisingly expensive too so catching one in the sale feels like too good of an offer to pass up,' says Holly Cockburn, content editor at Ideal Home.
‘I’ve got my eye on the Breto Matt Spotted Ceramic Vase from La Redoute. I’ve been looking for a new vase for my bedroom, and I absolutely love this one. Even without flowers, it’ll make a great statement piece. It’s 20% off at the moment, so I think I’ll be treating myself to it!’ says Sophie King, gardens editor at Ideal Home.
'I would get this because it's literally timeless - a jellyfish fossil, how cool! I love that it's also glass blown, and as someone who likes to collect sea shells (and whatnot), this would definitely be an upgrade in my collection,' says Amal Tabache, social media assistant at Ideal Home.
'It’s never too early to start thinking about the festive season and if last year’s Christmas dinner was a squeeze this extendable dining table from La Redoute could solve your hosting problems. It seats 4 normally but extends to seat up to 10 when needed. It’s certainly not cheap, but the current discount offers a huge saving,' says Amy Lockwood, Ecommerce editor at Ideal Home.
La Redoute is usually on the pricier side of the homeware spectrum, so we're very excited to take advantage. So, if you're looking to give you home a refresh this autumn, why not the sale as your starting point.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
