La Redoute is having a huge 40% sale on homeware - these are the pieces the Ideal Home team are snapping up

One of our favourite interiors brands, La Redoute, is holding a huge sale in honour of its 10th anniversary. With up to 40% off selected styles, it feels like the brand is giving us a birthday present. All you have to do is use the code BDAY to bag your bargain before the offer ends on 26 September.

Blending Parisian chic with a timeless and reliable style, La Redoute rarely disappoints. In fact, it’s a favourite within the Ideal Home Team - I personally can’t get enough of the Miro Colourful Berber Rug, which nails the fun and colourful cowboycore trend.

La Redoute's latest Autumn Edit is even included in the sale. Packed with warm red and orange tones, creamy yet sturdy browns and plenty of texture, the range is reflective of the earthy toned minimaluxe trend dominating the interiors wold at the moment.

Our top picks from the La Redoute sale

From solid furniture to funky lamps and cosy rugs, I’ve struggled to find products that haven't been slashed on price.

Here are some pieces the Ideal Home team are loving right now. They are sure to give your home an added je ne sais quoi this september...

La Redoute is usually on the pricier side of the homeware spectrum, so we're very excited to take advantage. So, if you're looking to give you home a refresh this autumn, why not the sale as your starting point.