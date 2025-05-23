Want to get your garden ready for al fresco season, but don’t fancy breaking the bank? You’re in luck. Dusk’s Lisbon two-seater garden sofa is currently on sale at a price you won't want to miss.

It’s no secret that getting your hands on the best garden furniture can transform your garden into an appealing place to bask in the sun and entertain your friends and family. But, when it comes to where to buy garden furniture , most stores will cost you a pretty penny. That’s why we audibly gasped when we saw the sale price for Dusk’s luxury look outdoor sofa.

With a huge £404 off its original price, the Lisbon garden sofa is currently listed on the Dusk site for just £220. What’s more, if you apply the code ‘EXTRA25’ at checkout, the sleek sofa could be yours for a bargain £165. But you’ll need to be quick! One of the two colourways available has already sold out, and this deal is only live until Monday.

DUSK Lisbon 2 Seater Garden Sofa - Natural £220 at Dusk.com

Typically, the rattan sofa retails for £624, but we have seen the price fluctuate before. In our first look at Dusk’s garden furniture range , for example, the Lisbon two-seater was listed for £499. However, we have yet to see the price drop as low as this.

Rattan garden furniture is a timeless addition to any outdoor scheme, and Dusk’s sofa is no exception. With a compact steel frame and water-resistant rattan design, this is a durable choice perfectly suited to the ever-changing conditions of British summertime.

Plus, the foam-filled, removable cushions add a comforting touch, ideal for hours of lounging around. Currently available online in the colourway Natural, this will add a stylish edge to your garden, slotting seamlessly into any scheme. Add complementary cushions and zone the space with an outdoor rug to complete the look.

Dusk is relatively new to the garden furniture space, with the Lisbon range launching in 2024. However, the team at Ideal Home are impressed.

But don’t just take our word for it. The Lisbon sofa also has rave reviews from shoppers, with over 100 five-star reviews. One happy customer said, ‘What a beautiful set of garden furniture! Gorgeous to look at, robust & amazing customer service. Would definitely recommend!’

‘The Dusk two-seater sofa is great value for money. It looks good and is very comfortable. Delivered promptly by lovely guys. Highly recommend it,’ wrote another shopper.

This is one of the lowest prices you'll find for such a high-end looking sofa, so if you like it then act fast.