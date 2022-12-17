Marie Kondo reveals why tidying up should be your New Years resolution

We're out with the old and in with the new as 2023 is fast approaching – and Marie Kondo will be the first to tell us to not neglect tidying up as part of our new years resolutions. From decluttering a wardrobe, to revisiting your storage solutions, the tidying guru shares that decluttering is key to curating a home environment that is peaceful and personal, and it far extends just the physical act of tidying.

In her newest book, Kurashi at Home, tidying guru Marie Kondo shifts away from the physical act of tidying to curating the fundamental elements of a calm and supportive home. She places a focus on the mentality shift we get from tidying, and indulging in the moments of rest and being joyful when appreciating your newly clutter-free space.

(Image credit: Marie Kondo, Kurashi at Home)

'The fundamental thing is to understand where you are and understand yourself and understand what you find comfortable and relaxing. The whole point of tidying is being able to select what sparks joy for you and to come to see through the tidying process what sparks joy and how you want to live your life,' says Marie Kondo.

'So once you know that, you can, you ought to be able to see when you’re a bit off and when you need to rest, you need to take a break.'

(Image credit: Kurashi at Home is available now)

Many of us have been working extremely hard this year, but Marie shares that it's essential to slow down and rest. Rest is productive, and there's no better time than to indulge in that break than when you're in a tidy space.

Marie continues, 'The simple answer—maybe that was a little too in-depth to start with—but the fundamentals are healthy body, healthy mind, healthy family. Tidying your space is a way of tidying your mind.'

(Image credit: Kurashi at Hoe is available now)

So, as we ring in the new year, keep these fundamentals in mind and be sure to make space for them on your list of resolutions. It's not just about the physical act and result of tidying, but it's essential for your peace of mind too. Do yourself a favour this 2023 and prioritise decluttering and owning your spaces.

A clutter-free space precedes a clearer mind.