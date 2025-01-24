M&S have given their sell-out light-up candles a romantic update in time for Valentine’s Day - but you’ll have to be quick as they’re already a bestseller
Love is in the air - and it smells good
M&S have brought back their sell-out light-up candles in time for Valentine’s Day, and we think the scent sets the scene for romantic celebrations this year.
Love is in the air and M&S is here to help us smell it and their Valentine's day light-up candle has been given a glow-up from Cupid. Last Christmas, we couldn’t get enough of the brand’s festive M&S Christmas light-up candle range with the beautiful cityscape candles frequently selling out.
Now, their Yuzu & Pomegranate Heart Light Up Candle has arrived and it feels like a romantic twist on the Neroli, Lime & Bergamot Light Up Candle which was a best-seller over the festive season. The latest Valentine’s Day candle is already proving popular on the M&S website - so you’ll have to act fast if you want to get your hands on one.
At first glance, the Yuzu & Pomegranate Heart Light Up Candle looks like an explosion in a red glitter factory. It’s packed with sparkle, heart-shaped sequins and flecks of silver glitter, which combined with its built-in LED lights is certainly bound to light up your Valentine’s Day.
Yuzu, a Chinese citrus fruit, combined with fresh pomegranate creates a fresh, fruity and joyous scent - which I think makes it one of the best scents for celebrating Valentine’s Day. It's an elevated and romantic alternative to the stereotypical super sweet or floral fragrances often associated with this lovey-dovey season.
I haven’t tried out the Yuzu & Pomegranate Heart Light Up Candle - although I am planning to - however I do own the Christmas light up candle and I’m a huge fan.
I found the scent to be strong but not overpowering, it burned easily and the LED lights made my whole living room sparkle. I had a gorgeous-smelling luxury candle for just £10 - my only criticism was the festive design means I can’t use it all year round.
Like the festive version, the Yuzu & Pomegranate Heart Light Up Candle is the same height, width and weight and has a burn time of 20 hours - perfect for seeing through the entire month of February.
M&S continue to impress us with their scent-sational candle ranges and I for one can’t wait to grab the Yuzu & Pomegranate Heart Light Up Candle for my Valentine’s Day celebrations - will you be joining me?
Shop Valentine's Day candles
If M&S's offering isn't for you there are a whole host of scented candles on the market to conjure up that romantic feeling this February.
With a burn time of 15 hours, this Valentine's candle has a fresh energising scent. The ceramic heart-shape also has a pearly sheen, elevating it's sophisticated look.
Bows take a whimsical take on traditonal Valentine's decor, making this an adorable gift for a loved one.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
