8 places you should never put wall panelling in your home to avoid mould, warping and other damage to your walls

If there’s one trend that has taken off in recent years, it’s wall panelling. A relatively quick, easy and inexpensive way to completely transform a room or nook in your home, it can add immediate interest, warmth and texture.

They can also mask or cover unsightly scratches, marks or damage that paint or even wallpaper might struggle to conceal. While there is a vast array of great wall panelling ideas to choose from, if you happen to have put it in certain rooms in your home – or are thinking about doing so – you might end up with some unfortunate results including mould and warping.

So, are there places you should never put wall panelling? We spoke to the experts to find out the spots to avoid and why they can spell disaster for your walls.

1. Bathrooms with poor ventilation

While fully waterproof and moisture-resistant types of bathroom wall panelling will work well in the hot and humid environment of a bathroom, panelling made from wood or MDF is another story. This is because these materials can warp, swell or even develop mould over time. Lots of moisture in the air and nowhere for it to go – even if you open a window or have a designated bathroom fan – can lead to these issues.

That’s not to say that you can’t install wall panelling in your cloakroom ideas, as it won’t experience the same changes in temperature and moisture as a bathroom with a shower or bath typically will.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

2. Kitchens near heat sources

Even though kitchen panelling ideas can add a refined and sophisticated look, placing it too close to ovens, stoves, or hobs is not a great idea – for a few reasons. Not only can ‘the heat and steam cause warping or discolouration,’ but, according to Thomas Oldham, Co-Founder of UK Construction Blog , ‘grease build-up can be tricky to clean,’ too.

Much like a bathroom, kitchens can experience excess moisture and humidity when you boil, simmer or stew, and this can cause similar issues.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

3. Behind radiators or heating units

Frustratingly, ‘heat from radiators can cause certain panelling materials to expand and contract, leading to cracks, peeling or warping,’ Thomas advises. This is due to the fluctuation in temperatures that occurs when we switch our heating on.

‘If you do want panelling near a radiator, leave enough space to allow for airflow and consider heat-resistant materials,’ he continues.

In a similar vein, ‘you should avoid installing wall panelling in areas that get a lot of sun as it can have the same effect,’ Mark Irving, Building Expert at Build & Plumb, admits.

4. Basements without proper waterproofing

Whether you live in a basement flat or have some bonus space downstairs, ‘basements can already be prone to dampness, and adding wall panelling without proper waterproofing can make things worse,’ Thomas warns. This is because moisture can get trapped behind the panels, leading to mould growth and even cause potential structural damage, if you’re not careful.

So, ‘if you’re considering panelling in a basement, it’s essential to sort out any damp issues first,’ Thomas continues. Once this has taken place, you should be able to add wall panelling without worry.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

5. On walls with structural issues

If you were thinking about covering a wall with an uneven surface or cracks with some wall panelling, you might want to think again, according to the experts. ‘If your wall has significant structural issues, then it's best to avoid installing wall panelling as it will not provide a solid foundation for the panelling,’ Mark affirms.

While it may look good when you first put it up, further down the line having wall panelling on walls with any kind of structural issue can lead to warping and damage to the panels, so it’s a good idea to get any structural issues fixed before installing panelling of any kind.

6. Over electrical fittings or plumbing systems

As you might expect, it’s not all that wise to panel over electrical fittings or plumbing systems that you might need access to at some point in the future. This is because ‘it can be inconvenient if repairs need to be made,’ Mark proposes.

While it won’t technically affect the wall panelling itself, like dampness or moisture can, you will need to remove the wall panelling and then reinstall it, which can be both time consuming and costly, if and when you do need access. So, it’s best to leave these areas panel-free.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

7. Rooms with low ceilings

Wall panelling, especially if you use it in a vertical position, can make a room look loftier and more expansive, but Gareth Davies, Design Director of Classic Interiors , cautions against using it in rooms with lower ceilings.

In fact, ‘rooms with low ceilings are a no-go,’ according to him. ‘Panelling can actually make these sorts of spaces feel more cramped, especially if the panels are dark or heavy,’ he concludes. Try it elsewhere, instead.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

8. Exterior walls without insulation

‘In some homes, particularly older ones, adding panelling to exterior-facing walls without insulation can lead to condensation issues,’ says Thomas. Again, what happens is the panelling essentially acts as a barrier, ‘preventing airflow and trapping moisture between the wall and the panels. And over time, this can cause damp problems and even affect the structure of your walls.’

If the wall is well insulated, this shouldn’t cause the same issues, but it’s worth double checking before you go about installing the panelling.

FAQs

Is wall paneling still in style in 2025?

If you’ve found yourself wondering, is wall panelling still on trend in 2025 , thankfully the experts all agree that it is here to stay. And not only that, it also plays into a number of trends that we’ll be seeing a lot of this year. For example, ‘mixing textures and materials is predicted to be a huge interior trend this year, while the use of natural materials and sustainable elements is also predicted to be big, so we’re expecting to see a lot of modern timber cladding designs,’ Mark declares.

Whereas ‘in 2025, organic materials and warm neutrals are trends that are dominating interiors,’ Lidia Kane, Creative Manager at Multipanel and Naturepanel , agrees, with wall panelling really leaning into this aesthetic.

‘Whether it’s full-height panelling for a dramatic statement or half-height panelling for a more understated effect, it remains a timeless choice,’ remarks Ian Tomlinson, MD at Chaunceys Timber Flooring . ‘When incorporating it in 2025, consider the overall mood and style of your space. It’s also important to think about balance, for example, pairing timber cladding with complementary materials like stone or soft furnishings creates a harmonious look. And for those hesitant to commit to full-scale panelling, accent walls or smaller spaces like alcoves or hallways are a great place to start.’

So, as long as you bear in mind the advice above, your wall panelling should last you for many years – if not decades – to come.